Rose Theatre Announces The Full Cast Of THE CREATURE: [FRANKENSTEIN RETOLD]

Rose Theatre today announce The Creature: [Frankenstein Retold] based on Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and adapted for the stage by Ciaran McConville. The production, directed by Lucy Morrell, opens on 28 February and runs until 29 February, with previews from 27 February.

This cast is formed of Rose Youth Theatre alumni, Morrell directs Billy Brown (Henri/Landlord), Eleanor Clark (The Creator), Katherine Liley (Flic/Safi), Louis Mertens (Mr Kirwin/Elias/Aleksei), Joshua King Milne (Professor Waldman/Fira/ Moritz), Frankie Oldham (Mr Kremp/Vadim), Anna Pryce (The Creature), Francis Redfern (Ralf Wile) and Daisy Tucker (Elizabeth).

'I was both one and zero, creator and destroyer, disease and cure, God and monster.'

An arctic vessel trapped in the frozen ocean takes on a stranger far from shore, who warns of an impending attack from a creature of superhuman strength. As the captain tries to find some way of defending his cargo, a horrifying story emerges.

This unflinching, contemporary retelling of Mary Shelley's masterpiece is a professional debut for alumni of the dynamic Rose Youth Theatre.

Director Lucy Morrell said today, 'It is brilliant to be working with a group of our outstanding young performers in bringing The Creature: [Frankenstein Retold] to the Rose main stage. This is an exciting production and these young artists are a testament to the Rose's commitment to supporting young people in the community. I'm thrilled that we're able to offer them this opportunity to make their professional stage debut.

Lucy Morrell directs and is the current Director of Learning and Participation at Rose Theatre. Her previous directing credits include 1984, Our Town, Much Ado About Nothing, The Jungle Book, Charlotte's Web, Treasure Island, The Railway Children, Macbeth, Gulliver's Travels and Black Beauty (Rose Theatre Kingston) and The Creature (Oldenburg State Theatre).





