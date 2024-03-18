Robert Sheehan Will Lead Stage Adaptation of WITHNAIL AND I at Birmingham Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Robert Sheehan will lead the previously announced stage adaptation of Bruce Robinson’s 1987 British tragi-comedy film, Withnail and I, premiering at Birmingham Rep this May. The cast will also include Adonis Siddique and Malcolm Sinclair.

The production will be directed by the double Olivier Award-winning Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep, Sean Foley and designed by Alice Power. Withnail and I will have its stage premiere at Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with performances from 3 May until 25 May 2024.

Written and adapted for the stage by Bruce Robinson himself, the writer and director of the original film, the show will bring to life some of the most iconic comic characters ever created. The film, based on Robinson's own unpublished novel, was produced by Handmade Films and starred Richard E Grant, Paul McGann and Richard Griffiths.

September 1969… the swinging ’60’s, rock ’n’ roll, counter culture bohemianism… and two young unemployed actors - the flamboyant, boozy Withnail, and the shy, contemplative Marwood - live in utter squalor in a flat in Camden Town, praying for a job… Their only visitor is their drug dealer, Danny; their only expeditions are to the local pubs; and their only friends each other…

Needing a break from the atrocious state of their acting careers, they hit upon the idea of a nice holiday - and Marwood proposes a trip to a cottage in the Lake District, owned by Withnail's wealthy Uncle Monty. Monty lives in Chelsea, and after a few drinks together, agrees to lend them the key to the cottage - for a price...

Regarded as one of the finest British film's ever made, this world premiere stage version brings to life the classic dialogue, the insane situations, and above all the boozy, irresistibly hilarious relationship of one of the most famous slacker duo’s ever created...