Robert Sean Leonard and Paten Hughes Will Lead INTERVIEW at Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard and Paten Hughes will star in the World Premiere of a new stage adaptation of Interview, a seductive 2-handed psychological thriller about truth, persona, and gender power which comes to the stage at Riverside Studios starting 23 August for an exclusive limited engagement through 27 September.

She's done being the headline. Now she's writing it.

Katya (Paten Hughes,) a fiercely intelligent influencer turned movie star, is sick of being underestimated, objectified...and misrepresented by journalists...especially the male ones. When the fading political journalist Pierre Peters (Robert Sean Leonard) is assigned to interview her, he's bitter and dismissive, but Katya has her own reasons for agreeing to the encounter. A tense evening in her New York apartment swiftly spirals into a volatile game of confession, confrontation, and manipulation.

In an era where every screenshot can go viral, nothing is off the record.

First made a cult classic by Theo van Gogh's provocative 2003 film with a screenplay by Theodor Holman, followed by an early European stage production outside the UK, and then and its 2007 U.S. film remake with Steve Buscemi, Interview has captivated audiences around the world. Now, it comes to the London stage, adapted and directed by Teunkie Van Der Sluijs and taps into everything we're all questioning right now: Who gets to tell the story? Who owns the narrative? And what happens when a woman who's always been the subject of the story finally decides to flip the script?

Directed and adapted for the stage by Teunkie Van Der Sluijs, with scenic design by Tony Award-winner and Olivier Award nominee Derek McLane, costume design by Bernat Buscato, lighting design by Jackie Shemesh, sound design by Ata Güner and projection design by idontloveyouanymore (Anna West and Davi Callanan). The creative team are joined by associate designer Ben Davies, associate director Zoë Templeman-Young, movement and intimacy director Christina Fulcher. Casting is by Julia Crampsie CDG and Wayne Linge for Crampsie Linge Casting. Interview is general managed by Smart Entertainment and produced by Tony Award -winner Douglas Denoff, with co-producers Kevin Kinsella (Tony Award and Olivier winner) Alexander “Sandy” Marshall (Tony nominee) and Broadway Rainbows (Tony nominee).