Robert Gould to Present PERFECT IMPERFECTION Concert at Union Theatre in November

The concert will be presented on Sunday, November 6.

Oct. 22, 2022  

After a series of four sold out concerts at the Union Theatre between 2016 and 2018, Robert Gould will return to present another evening of songs with his lyrics, "Perfect Imperfection", on Sunday, November 6 at 7.30pm. The concert will include world premieres of songs from "The Juniper Tree" (a new musical which was scheduled to be performed at the Waterloo East Theatre in April 2020 before Covid intervened) and "Love Songs In Four Seasons" (an internationally collaborated song cycle with co-writers from the UK, Sweden and the USA). There will also be numbers from the musical "Cleopatra" (which received an acclaimed concert production at the Actors' Church, Covent Garden in 2019) and "My Land's Shore" (which was a finalist for the Offie Award for Best New Musical following its world premiere at Ye Olde Rose And Crown Theatre in 2017). With music by musical theatre composers Christopher J Orton, Lyndon Samuel and Bo Wastesson and a brand new song co-written with actor/singer/musician/composer Jonathan Eio, performed by a cast of West End and Off West End musical theatre performers, this promises to be an exciting night of new writing.

The stellar cast of vocalists for the concert includes (subject to availability): Tom Blackmore (Grindr The Opera, Queen Of The Mist), Gary Bland (The Lehman Trilogy, The Baker's Wife), Luke Byrne (Soho Cinders, White Christmas), Laurel Dougall (Baby, 110 In The Shade), Rebecca Gilliland (Wicked, My Land's Shore), Lowri Hamer (The Importance Of Being Earnest, Salad Days), Miles Harding, Dylan Ross (Four Seasons, Cleopatra), Kelsey Walsh (Dawn Of Silence), Dylan Wynford (Now And Then, My Land's Shore).

Performers will be accompanied on keys by Alex James Ellison and Lyndon Samuel.



