Riverside Studios Announces Screening Of SUMMERLAND

There will also be a Q&A with award-winning director and writer Jessica Swale.

Riverside Studios today announces a screening of the British World War II drama Summerland and a live Q&A with award-winning director and writer Jessica Swale following its nationwide release on 31 July 2020. Marking their first event since lockdown, the screening and Q&A will take place on Thursday 20 August beginning at 7.50pm at the newly refurbished multi-disciplinary arts and live events venue. Tickets can be purchased here www.riversidestudios.co.uk/book/cinema/summerland

The Summerland cast includes Gemma Arterton (Alice Lamb), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Vera), Penelope Wilton (Older Alice), Lucas Bond (Frank), Dixie Egerickx (Edie) and Amanda Root (Mrs Lawrence).

Summerland follows the story of fiercely independent folklore investigator, Alice who secludes herself in her clifftop study, debunking myths using science to disprove the existence of magic. Consumed by her work, but also profoundly lonely, she is haunted by a love affair from her past.

When spirited young Frank, an evacuee from the London Blitz, is dumped into her irritable care, his innocence and curiosity awaken Alice's deeply buried emotions. Bravely embracing life's miraculous unpredictability, Alice learns that wounds may be healed, second chances do occur, and that, just perhaps - magic really does exist.

Riverside are putting customer safety and well-being at the forefront of their reopening measures, and, as a result, the cinema capacity has been reduced from 200 to 68. This means that audiences will be unable to pre-book specifics seats, and these will be allocated in advance to ensure at least 1m+ social distancing. Audiences are encouraged to book in advance to ensure the best experience possible. As a courtesy to others, Riverside would ask that face masks are worn - staff will likewise be wearing face masks.

Jessica Swale is an Olivier award-winning writer and director, Summerland is her film debut. As a playwright her credits include Blue Stockings, Thomas Tallis (Shakespeare's Globe), All's Will That Ends Will (Bremer Shakespeare Company) and Nell Gwynn (Shakespeare's Globe/ Apollo Theatre - Olivier Award for Best New Comedy). Her adaptations include Sense and Sensibility, Far From The Madding Crowd (The Watermill Theatre), The Secret Garden and Stig of the Dump (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre). Her directing credits include Fallen Angels (Salisbury Playhouse), Bedlam (Shakespeare's Globe), The Busy Body, The Rivals, Someone Who'll Watch Over Me (Southwark Playhouse) and Palace of the End (Arcola Theatre).

