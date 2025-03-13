Riverside Studios Announces Its Spring Programme For The River Room 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The team at West London's premiere arts centre Riverside Studios has announced a new weekly schedule for its flexible and in-demand performance space, The River Room.

Different days of the week will be devoted to specific types of performances and activities; from new writing on Mondays to community events and workshops on Sundays, the new River Room calendar will give audiences an idea of what to expect and will enable its visitors to engage quickly with their areas of interest.

Head of Programming Rhys Williamson said, “For nearly a century, Riverside Studios has been a space for artistic innovation and bold storytelling, from its early days as a film and television studio to its current role as a dynamic cultural hub. The new River Room programme reflects this heritage, offering a diverse line-up that encourages creativity and community. By structuring our weekly events with specific days associated with certain kinds of performance, we aim to make it easier for audiences to engage with new work, whether it's cutting-edge theatre, live music, or stand-up comedy."

SPRING 2025 RIVER ROOM PROGRAMME

MONDAYS: EMERGING ARTISTS & CREATIVES

Hatch & Scratch Bi-monthly (from 10 March onwards; next event 12 May)

A vibrant new monthly writing night by Pathway Theatre, showcasing the most exciting and fresh work from both resident and guest writers. The next edition (12 May) features short plays by Riverside's very own ‘Resident Geese' Temisanren Uwawah and Alison Viña, alongside guest writer Patch Harris and co-founders Kelly Long and Lauren Donoghue.

Tickets: £8

Taking Centre Stage: A Scratch Cabaret (31 March and 12 May)

A high-energy mix of short scenes, spoken word, and live music from London's most exciting talents. Previous performers include Ché Walker, Danny Sapani, and Gloria Obiyano.

Tickets: from £7

Monthly (7 and 28 April)

A unique opportunity for writers to test and refine their work in front of a live audience, featuring four or five ten-minute script extracts curated by host Nadine Gray.

Tickets: £3

In Focus - A Photography Evening

Monthly - March Edition (24 March)

This month, Janine Wiedel and Gabrielle Motola explore documentary photo books through visual anthropology and psychological studies, hosted by Sabrina Merolla and Cinzia D'Ambrosi. The talk will then be followed by a Q&A and chance to mingle and socialise.

Entry: free

Monthly (from 14 April)

An open mic night for novelists – whether published, unpublished, or in progress—to share their work with a liver audience.

Tickets from £7

TUESDAYS: STAND-UP AND COMEDY EVENTS

Bi-monthly (from 11 March, next event 13 May)

An inclusive, unpredictable and provocative clowning showcase hosted by Athena Amoret, celebrating the serious business of being silly.

Tickets: £10

Monthly (29 April and 27 May)

An unscripted night of laugh-out-loud comedy led by improv veteran of over 14 years, Rhys Collier.

Tickets: £6.50

(18 March)

Esther Manito returns with her latest work-in-progress, an unfiltered, hilarious look at dignity - or lack thereof, whether it's her less-than-graceful posture, cringe-worthy encounters with shady drug deals, or the painful realities of waxing gone wrong.

Tickets: £6

WEDNESDAYS: EMERGING TALENTS & WORKS-IN-PROGRESS

30 April

Giulia Asquino's one-woman show delves into her personal and artistic journey with Edith Piaf's music. Through her evocative performance, Giulia explores how Piaf's iconic songs became the soundtrack to her own life, as she traces the intertwining paths of art, love, and self-discovery.

Tickets: £10

Monthly (from 26 March onwards)

Following the Scratch Night success, Riverscribes return with 30-minute performances, incorporating lighting, sound, and costumes. As these are still works in progress, the night includes live feedback with writers and cast, helping shape these pieces into full-length plays.

Tickets: £6

Bimonthly (12 March and 7 May)

An eclectic night of experimental short performances by new-wave International Artists, pushing creative boundaries.

Tickets: from £7

Monthly (19 March onwards)

A monthly platform for emerging musicians, offering an intimate live music experience. Anyone is welcome to play, contact Any if you would like to perform: any.lucas@riversidestudios.co.uk

Tickets: £6.50

Monthly (16 April and 14 May)

Hammersmith's go-to open mic night, hosted by spoken word artist Kid Anansi. A fun monthly open mic night welcoming any form of spoken word - from poetry, to song, to stand-up comedy, to ranting about your day at work!

Tickets: from £7

(26 May)

A celebration of the bizarre and a wild mix of music, burlesque, stand-up, and more. Plus, it's dog-friendly!

Tickets: £10

THURSDAYS: MONTHLY THEATRE RESIDENCES

MARCH:

ASBO BOZO (15, 20, 22, 27, 29 March)

In a forgotten northern town, an Antisocial Behaviour Officer listens to the complaints of local residents. She's very good at her job. And she cares. She cares so much. Which is why it's such a pisstake when everyone forgets her 30th birthday… ASBO BOZO is a play about isolation, responsibility, and the emotional toll of supporting people at society's forgotten fringes. A day in the life of someone who gives her all to others - and gets nowt back.

Tickets from £12

APRIL:

As she embarks on a “typical” date night in London, writer and performer Georgie Wedge is haunted by ghosts of colourful past liaisons. Blending stand-up with poetry, storytelling and physical comedy, prepare to be seduced by a dangerous kiss and tell. This is dating in 2025

Tickets from £10

MAY:

After a sold-out Soho Theatre preview, a successful five-star run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and a sold out run at the Camden People's Theatre, A STAN IS BORN! returns to London. A musical comedy exploring queer identity and pop culture obsession, join Alexis Sakellaris as he navigates the Culture Clash and finds out what it truly means to be a stan...

Tickets from £15

It's Your Role Monthly (13 March, 24 April)

Immerse yourself in a world of magic, and mayhem, where YOU could be the hero who tips the scales of fate. Answer the call and become a hero in a madcap adventure like no other, as our troupe of professional actors brings the world of Dungeons & Dragons to life! But there's a twist—one lucky audience member will be chosen to step into the story.

Comments