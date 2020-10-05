Riverside Studios Announces Appointment Of Community Arts Partnership Scheme

The first four Associates appointed today, are Cats Whiskers Community Arts, This New Ground, Simone Nyack and Flute Theatre.

Today, Riverside Studios announces their community Associates Programme, a partnership scheme which will provide exclusive opportunities for individuals, organisations and charities to develop creative, collaborative relationships with the iconic community arts venue.

These special partnerships will start a unique journey exchanging ideas, educating one another, expanding audiences, promoting access to the arts and championing diversity and inclusion. Working closely with people who are often overlooked and marginalised the scheme promises to deliver a long-lasting positive social impact and will once more put Riverside Studios right at the heart of its community.

all of whom are based in the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

From This New Ground who seek to elevate the artistic voices of people with learning difficulties, Flute Theatre who change the lives of children with autism and their families through their award-winning theatre troupe, to Cats Whiskers who make film and theatre more accessible for the over 50s, each Associate is working hard to remove barriers to the arts.

Creative Director of Riverside Studios Rachel Tackley said today, "Our local community is at the heart of everything we do at Riverside and we are thrilled to announce our fabulous new Associates. They will bring their unique skill sets to expand and diversify our artistic programme, our community programme - Dive In, as well as inspire and develop audience engagement. Together, we look forward to strengthening our identity, creating long-lasting networks and inspiring positive social change in the community and beyond."

This New Ground commented today, "We are delighted to be partnering with The Riverside Studios as a Dive in Associate. As an exciting cultural hub with a rich, local history, Riverside will provide valuable opportunities to deepen our roots in the borough and extend the reach of our community. We look forward to learning and collaborating together!"

Cats Whiskers Community Arts

Cats Whiskers is a charity theatre group for people over 50 which was developed after working with the local community at Open Age's New Horizons' Centre in Chelsea for the past 10 years. As a Dive In Associate, Cats Whiskers aim to continue expanding its already existing popularity with elders through its innovative film and drama related activities. Some of these outreach aims include filmmaking workshops, Q&A screenings, drama classes and performances for older people in the community.

This New Ground

This New Ground is an ambitious initiative that seeks to elevate the artistic voices and talents of people with learning disabilities in Hammersmith and Fulham. Their aim is to remove barriers and increase access for people with learning disabilities to lead, make and participate in the arts. Through a rich programme of creative engagement they raise the bar for what communities can achieve and create vital, relevant new artworks for audiences to connect with.

Simone Nyack

Simone Nyack is an Arts Award qualified teacher who runs after school arts and crafts clubs in local primary schools, teaching and inspiring them to create bold, abstract paintings and sculptures, and even utilises art to help teach kids science. Simone is a resident of the Queen Caroline Estate in Hammersmith.

Flute Theatre

Flute Theatre is an award-winning company. They create productions of Shakespeare for autistic individuals and their families, based on the Hunter Heartbeat method created by their founder and Artistic Director Kelly Hunter MBE. They combine pioneering research with artistic excellence. Since March 2020, in response to COVID-19 they have adapted our work to be accessible virtually. They are committed to changing the lives of autistic individuals and their families using their ground-breaking Hunter Heartbeat Method with their community projects and our collaborations with neuroscientists at UCL and Goldsmiths University of London. "Our personal heroes, during lockdown - are Flute Theatre. During this crisis, they have helped us and the entire autistic community EVERY SINGLE DAY, WITHOUT FAIL." -Lisha Aquino Rooney, Parent.

Dive In Membership:

Dive In membership offers resident local to the venue enhanced and unique opportunities to engage with the Riverside Studios artistic programme and the building in general.

For further details, please see here: https://www.riversidestudios.co.uk/community/dive-in-membership

