Review: THE SMEDS AND THE SMOOS, The Lyric Theatre

Performed at the Lyric Theatre, The Smeds and the Smoos is a delightful theatrical treat for families, delivering a charming adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved book.

Tall Stories, known for their inventive storytelling and accessible productions, have brought the intergalactic tale to life with energy, creativity and an important message at its heart. The show’s underlying focus is on discrimination and racism, cleverly woven into its gentle story of red Smeds and blue Smoos, who learn to look beyond their differences, offering a meaningful lesson for children and adults alike.

The Smeds and The Smoos: Antony Lam (Bill) and Felicia Akin-Tayo (Janet)

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint Photography

The talented cast shone throughout. Felicia Akin-Tayo brought warmth and spirit, with thoughful embodiment of the movement of the Smed to the character of Janet, while Antony Lam was an energetic, likeable and engaging Bill. Patrick Bridgman gave a lively performance as the gruff Grandfather Smed and Abbey Norman’s Grandmother Smoo was full of vivacious character and charm.

Barney George’s fantastic set captured the magic of the story’s otherworldly landscapes, while Anita Gander’s excellent props, especially the glompoms, the jerberrycoot and the extendable trees, added an extra layer of visual fun. Yvonne Stone’s wonderful puppets delighted the young audience and helped bring the imaginative creatures to life in surprising ways. My 4-year-old particularly loved the rocket segments and the long wiggly armed Vumjums, for cheekily tickling the grandparents. Highlights included excellent puppetry throughout, with truly wonderful movement of the sweetest alien caterpillar, and a visit to a planet with gruffalo style puppets.

The Smeds and The Smoos: Patrick Bridgman (Grandfather Smed), Abbey Norman (Grandmother Smoo), Felicia Akin-Tayo (Janet), Antony Lam (Bill)

Photo Credit: Charlie Flint Photography

Transitions felt a touch over complicated, but these were soon lifted by vibrant songs about 'joy, jam and jumping', interactive audience moments and plenty of humour. The Smeds and the Smoos is a joyful inclusive adventure, which balances fun and an important message with skilful consideration. Tall Stories once again demonstrates why they remain one of the industry leaders in family theatre, a recommended watch for any family seeking an uplifting and thought-provoking stage experience.

The Smeds and the Smoos runs at The Lyric Theatre until 7 September and continues to tour across the UK until 28 December 2025.

