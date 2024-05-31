Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING OSCAR at Reading Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Micheál Mac Liammóir’s critically acclaimed one-man show delves into the Wild(e) world of the renowned literary genius. Published in 1961, Liammóir’s play has gained international success on both stage and screen, and the production has now arrived at Reading Rep, upon the doorstep of the infamous Reading Gaol.

Produced by Reading Rep in collaboration with Original Theatre, this oral biography is a whistle-stop tour of Oscar Wilde’s creative career, journeying from his first to last piece of work, and, most notably, his incarceration. Original Theatre’s artistic director Alastair Whatley takes to the stage as the legendary Oscar Wilde. And, having played the exact role 15 years prior, Whatley slips back into the character with ease, this time working alongside director Michael Fentiman.

Consistently engaging with an audience is a significant challenge for any solo performer, but Whatley’s presence is effortlessly authoritative – perfectly suiting the role. His memory is a marvel, never faltering within the nearly 120-minute monologue. Fentiman’s direction is simple yet effective, complimenting the performance’s naturalistic tone and utilising the minimalistic set. However, Whatley’s immediate shifts between omniscient narrator, Wilde himself, and supporting characters, are almost too subtle – too nuanced, leading to a loss of clear character distinction and restricting audience resonation. Despite this, Whatley’s quick wit and coherent narrative voice, especially while instantaneously flicking between varying identities, is to be commended.

The staging appears reminiscent of Reading Rep’s 2022 production of Jekyll and Hyde – small and confined, a mere few metres in diameter, amidst a slight haze. Despite a restrictive performance area, Whatley moves around the space with ease, and Chris Davey’s lighting design effectively aids characteristic and environmental transition, underpinned by a beautiful score by Barnaby Race. Accompanied only by a lamp and stool on-stage, the semiotic minimalism forces all eyes upon Whatley.

Extracts from Wilde’s own work are sprinkled into the narrative, including readings from The Importance of Being Earnest, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and (naturally) The Ballad of Reading Gaol. Whatley recites these transcripts effortlessly, through which the audience are constantly reminded of the show’s biopic influence. This emotional spark is fuelled further when considering the theatre’s close proximity to Reading Gaol – the very place where Wilde was incarcerated for two years.

Despite its didacticism, familiarity of Wilde and his work is a prerequisite for any audience member wanting to grasp a clear understanding of the performance. The plot relies heavily on third-person factual narration which, at times, borders upon lecture-like and impersonal. The most appealing moments occur when Whatley leans into Wilde’s eccentrics while conversing with other characters, providing the show’s (albeit few) comedic moments.

Although more ‘mild’ than ‘Wilde’, The Importance of Being Oscar is nevertheless a touching tribute to its muse – an educational and emotive exploration of love, loss, struggle, and success.

The Importance of Being Oscar runs at Reading Rep until Saturday 8th June.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Comments