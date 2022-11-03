Review: SUPER HIGH RESOLUTION, Soho Theatre
Nathan Ellis' play on the shambolic conditions of the NHS debuts at Soho Theatre directed by Blanche McIntyre
Anna's daily life is defined by unpaid overtime and exhaustion. Between a missed wedding and a skipped birthday, she has learnt that being a junior doctor in the NHS in its current state means sacrificing pretty much everything in her private sphere. Colleagues demand she cancel her appointments at the drop of a hat, even when they impact on her own mental well-being. She is reaching the end of the rope.
Nathan Ellis writes a celebration of the medical profession that condemns the absolute lack of respect this government keeps showing its doctors. Directed by Blanche McIntyre, Super High Resolution is the counterpoint to the likes of Adam Kay's stand-up career. The spotless banter - especially between Anna (Jasmine Blackborow) and her sister Becca (Leah Whitaker) - is counterbalanced by a harsh reality that not even dark humour can sugarcoat.
Astounding levels of empathy and perceptiveness coexist with the numbness necessary to survive the brutal environment and regular burnout. The script is witty and remarkably realistic, but Ellis goes off on a few tangents that alter an otherwise reliable pace. Strands of one-sided conversations haunted by apologies and bad news summarise Anna's day well, but the stillness of the visuals arrests their outcome.
Coming in at circa 100 minutes, the play could be shaved slightly for the benefit of its momentum, but it gives Blackborow the chance to deliver a cross-genre performance of great depth. Her comedic timing with Whitaker is precise and flawlessly natural. Their relationship is sturdy yet flawed; they're there for each other, but can't help but hurt one another. Anna's emotional unavailability permeates every aspect of her existence, both at the hospital and with her family.
Her romantic life isn't going much better either, with Lewis Shepherd's David disappointing her nonexistent expectations. Andrew D Edwards' set design compartmentalises the stage with blue cubicle curtains where the different sides of her life coexist as one - a representation of Anna's inner world. Long, cold neons exacerbate the antiseptic vibe of the visuals, allowing lighting designer Prema Mehta to come in with the same headache-inducing effect that hospital lights have.
Ultimately, this is a story of unintentional alienation and the role of mental health in those who care for other people's. It's funny and tragic, thought-provoking and entertaining. It's far from being a perfect piece, but it paints an accurate picture of the shambolic conditions doctors and nurses are forced to work in.
Super High Resolution runs at Soho Theatre until 3 December.
Photo credit: Helen Murray
From This Author - Cindy Marcolina
Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)
November 1, 2022
Rona Munro explores the ramifications of the - then alleged, now confirmed - rape of Mary, Queen of Scots under the warped lens of the political games for which it was a useful tool. Mary is the last companion piece to Munro’s The James Plays cycle. It introduces the intriguing, malicious hearsay and delivers it with jarring misogyny, moulding political enterprise and gossip seamlessly. She juxtaposes blind allegiance to popular opinion, perception to truth.
Review: DADDY ISSUES, Seven Dials Playhouse
October 28, 2022
It’s the first anniversary of the death of Imi’s father and she’s having a lonely wake for Roger, her 8-month-old therapy dog whom she’s convinced absorbed all her feelings and kicked the bucket for it. “We’re the live, get on with it, cry on your own silently kind of family”, she says.
Review: TAMMY FAYE, Almeida Theatre
October 26, 2022
Rupert Goold directs a sanitised tale of faith, love, and financial fraud with a cast led by Andrew Rannells and Katie Brayben as the Bakkers - the couple who changed the face of American Christianity by broadcasting “24 hours per day, seven days a week until the second coming” in the 70s and 80s. It’s a camp production, clearly pre-packaged for the West End, that’s too abridged in its retelling of the story to hit the mark.
Book Review: MASTER OF THE HOUSE - THE THEATRES OF CAMERON MACKINTOSH
October 26, 2022
With many years ahead of the producer’s career, this most definitely won’t be the definitive text on Mackintosh’s tangible contributions to London’s theatres, but it’s a remarkable “the story so far” on a figure who’s as admired as is criticised.
Review: KING HAMLIN, Park Theatre
October 25, 2022
The writer packs it with top-shelf themes. Racism, inequality, unemployment, masculinity, gang culture, social media, street violence, class, education. The failure of a system that should support but only cuts. Sadly, this play isn’t the abundance of richness it could be.