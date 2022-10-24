Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: STRANGER SINGS!, The Vaults

Review: STRANGER SINGS!, The Vaults

Prepare to battle the Demogorgon in this award-winning musical parody

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 24, 2022  

Stranger SingsWe've all been there. You finish the latest episode of your favourite Netflix show and you think... now what? Well, fans of Stranger Things no longer need to turn upside down in a frenzy, because Stranger Sings! thrusts you firmly into the heart of Hawkins, Indiana in 1983.

Nestled deep underneath the Waterloo railway, get ready to be reintroduced to all your favourites, who will have you laughing your way through the chaotic events of season one (yes, that includes a dancing Demogorgon.) Even if you're not a fan of the original, there are enough quirky pop culture references and nostalgic 80's synth for you settle in and enjoy the on-stage absurdity.

For anyone who's not watched the series: local boy Will Byers goes missing in an alternate dimension and it's up to his three friends, Mike, Dustin, and Lucas, to rescue him. When the boys discover Eleven, a mysterious girl with psychokinetic abilities who's escaped from a laboratory, they find themselves evading scientists and battling a ferocious monster lurking in their school halls. Will's mother, Joyce, and police chief Hopper assist the boys supernatural search, each as bereaved parents. There's also teen heartthrob Steve Harrington, his girlfriend Nancy Wheeler and Will's older brother Jonathan joining in, and who could forget Barb Holland, the Upside Down's first untimely victim.

From the moment you arrive, The Vaults is embellished with as many nods to the show as possible. Set designer Justin Williams has done a tremendous job at strategically placing iconic objects from the Stranger Things universe. There is an undeniable authenticity to the world created, from precariously fixed Christmas lights to discarded Eggos. Adding to this visual tribute are Clancy Flynn's triumphant lighting and Daffyd Gough's sound design. Just when you think you're safe at the end of a dance number, the stage floods red and the guttural roars of the Demogorgon send a shudder down your spine.

Guided by the expert direction of Ellis Kerkhoven and Madeleine MacMahon, the cast are sensational at bringing comedy to even the most desperate of plot lines. The use of puppetry is sharp and impressive, much like the bold choral tone achieved at the end of the many musical numbers. Joseph Riley's Mike leads his gang and fawns over Eleven with youthful enthusiasm, while Holly Sumpton's Joyce is magnificently tortured by visions of Winona Ryder (someone get her that Emmy.) Overall, the whole cast excel throughout, multi-rolling between characters succinctly.

Fans can finally experience #justiceforBarb with a soulful 11 o'clock number that pokes fun at how terrible Nancy is as a friend. Georgia McElwee is fierce and funny, conjuring a punchy feminist narrative that the show never delivered.

Created by writer Jonathan Hogue, Stranger Sings! is as invigorating as it is hilarious and is a great tribute to the original series. Hogue has injected just enough SNL style comedy to make things feel fresh and slight narrative twists give even the most devout fans something new to chew on. It dances the line between parody and original a little too finely at points, but this production is so immersive that you can't help but enjoy the high energy throughout. Lucinda Lawrence's choreography never falters, with an attention to detail that is brilliant in every aspect.

So there's only one thing left to do. Grab your walkie talkie, hop on your bike, and get ready delve into the gruesome Upside Down, this time overflowing with musical flair.

Stranger Sings! is at The Vaults until 15 January

Photo Credit: Giulia Paratelli




Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

From This Author - Paige Cochrane


Review: ANTIGONE, Regent's Park Open Air TheatreReview: ANTIGONE, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
September 10, 2022

Nigerian born writer, Inua Ellams, originally turned down working on Antigone due to feeling “no distant kinship with the protagonist.” Five years of work later, how could Ellams have predicted that his modern adaptation would feel so responsive to the current socio-political climate.
Review: I, JOAN at Shakespeare's GlobeReview: I, JOAN at Shakespeare's Globe
September 2, 2022

Joan of Arc has long been a symbol of female empowerment. Her ascent to patron saint of France is often described as a tale of gender non-conforming rebellion for women to aspire to. Shakespeare's Globe and writer Charlie Josephine (they/he) have dismantled this depiction of womanhood, redefining Joan's experiences through the lens of trans existence. In I, Joan, the protagonist traverses the same war and faith we as an audience are accustomed to, whilst also advocating for and navigating their nonbinary identity.
BWW Interview: Director of HENRY VIII, Amy Hodge, Talks Women and Re-Interpreting The BardBWW Interview: Director of HENRY VIII, Amy Hodge, Talks Women and Re-Interpreting The Bard
June 6, 2022

With an expansive career directing for both stage and screen, Olivier-nominated director Amy Hodge has worked at some of the most respected theatre venues across the country. Her latest collaboration at Shakespeare’s Globe is Henry VIII, a punchy revival of the infamous classic that saw the original Globe burn to the ground.
BWW Review: HENRY VIII, Shakespeare's GlobeBWW Review: HENRY VIII, Shakespeare's Globe
May 27, 2022

As the most notorious monarch in British history, Henry VIII's rule was tyrannous and imposing. Known for his colossal physique and consort of six unlucky wives, Henry Tudor has long stood as an example of the damage done by brutish men with excessive power. His reputation as a prolific abuser of women has inspired an array of assertive feminist theatre and this offering by Shakespeare's Globe is no exception.
BWW Review: JUNIPER AND JULES, Soho TheatreBWW Review: JUNIPER AND JULES, Soho Theatre
May 6, 2022

It must have been said at some point in history that the course of lesbian love never did run smooth. Jules is vivacious and unconventional, whereas Juniper is thoughtful and quiet. Lustful glances across a noisy bar leads the pair to embark on a fiery relationship, learning to love and trust each other even when they don’t want to.