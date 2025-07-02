Review Roundup: THE CONSTANT WIFE at the Royal Shakespeare Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Constant Wife is now playing at the Royal Shakespeare Company in the Swan Theatre. The Constant Wife tells the story of Constance Middleton, a decidedly modern spirit in 1920s London, whose perfect life is threatened by society's expectations.

The cast features Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie in the title role. Expect a stunning 20s set design and costumes created by Anna Fleischle, with costumes co-designed by Cat Fuller, lighting deisgn by Ryan Day and sound design by Claire Windsor. See what the critics are saying...

Chris Weigand, The Guardian: It’s a roundly well-acted and sophisticated evening that offers plenty of light delight while seriously considering a marriage rerouted not by a seven-year itch but a 15-year switch.

Sophie Eaton, West End Best Friend: The cast display remarkable cohesion and the comedic timing between them is a wonder to behold. Rose Leslie is the shining starlet, with the most exquisite costumes, hats and hair. Emma McDonald, who plays the mistress and Best Friend Marie-Louise, is also blessed with a stunning wardrobe complete with silk kimonos and detailed buttons. The set is a beautiful art deco lounge and the magic that is involved with each transition is mesmerising and yet seems effortless, with the ruffling of a rug or a wallpaper curl.

Dominic Maxwell, The Times: Light comedy like this calls for an outwardly effortless quality in which everything and nothing matters. Leslie, like most of the cast, handles its demands rather than excels at them. Luke Norris, say, as her husband John, is too fixed in his dashing demeanour for his massive hypocrisies to intrigue. Only Kate Burton — daughter of Richard, star of Grey’s Anatomy, a Constance herself on Broadway in 2005 — really has those sort of effortless chops. She owns every barb as Constance’s OTT mother, Mrs Culver, who thinks that men are natural rogues and women should accept their lot.

