Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: RICHARD III, Rose Theatre

Adjoa Andoh directs and stars as Shakespeare's infamous tyrant

Apr. 28, 2023  
Review: RICHARD III, Rose Theatre

Review: RICHARD III, Rose Theatre "I am determined to prove a villain, and hate the idle pleasures of these days." There is no pretence between Richard III and his audience; he sets out his manifesto from the very beginning of the play, and we are left to watch in horror as he sees it through - deed by bloody deed.

The world judges him to be evil from his appearance alone, but have these actions simply served to radicalise him? Could he have been a good man, if he had been afforded the same respect in peace time as in war? Adjoa Andoh's production, now at the Rose Theatre in Kingston, seeks to explore these themes and more.

The folk horror aesthetic has seen something of a resurgence in popularity in recent years, thanks in no small part to TV projects from the likes of Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9, Psychoville) - not to mention their former League of Gentlemen colleague Mark Gatiss, and his Christmas ghost story specials - but it doesn't immediately spring to mind when you think of Richard III. However, on closer inspection, it's a better fit than one might expect.

There is plenty of supernatural activity and magic across Shakespeare's canon, though it really does stand out in this particular play, as ghosts and curses actively affect the fate of all involved. It actually makes more sense in this setting, where everything is just a little bit mystical already. The atmosphere is created by Amelia Jane Hankin's set (the focal point of which is a large tree, which is suggestive of religions both old and new), and Yeofi Andoh's score (the electronic surges scream cult classics).

Maybelle Laye's costume design (a simple base layer upon which each character's personality and affiliations are painted) is also key, and there are some memorable features: Richard's boar mask in the opening sequence is a reference to his livery, and the ghosts are reminiscent of the decorations on some May Day hobby horses - a frightening sight for those who grew up in certain parts of the country. The use of sticks as weapons may mean there's a distinct lack of blood, but it does mean movement and dance can be easily incorporated into the production.

The idea to interrogate Richard's otherness comes from Adjoa Andoh's own childhood, growing up in the Cotswolds and being treated differently just because of her outward appearance. It's not necessarily the most obvious leap, however it does feel important that productions try and use this character to investigate humanity; able-bodied actors feigning disability is just not acceptable. As it is, Andoh's Richard swims against the tide of an otherwise all-white cast, and you start to see it as a potential companion piece to Othello - another character who is othered when his military prowess is not required.

Despite the inspiration coming from a Cotswolds village, I'm not sure it needs to be rigidly set there - especially as some of the accents are a little ropey, and veer into Mummerset all too often (despite the use of a dialect coach). Though it's understandable not to include a very young cast member just to play the young Duke of York, the puppet doesn't quite fit with the rest of the production - and unfortunately the puppetry itself leaves a little to be desired.

At three hours long, it does drag ever so slightly in places, although there are some fine performances which help to keep energy levels up. Rachel Sanders is powerful as Elizabeth Woodville, imbuing her with true dignity even as her world shatters around her, and Liz Kettle shines as Queen Margaret, leaving chaos in her wake with her curses. Joseph Kloska is at his charismatic best as Richard's one-time ally, Buckingham, keeping the audience on their toes as he schemes with his ambitious cousin.

It is, however, almost impossible to take your eyes off Adjoa Andoh. Her Richard III is compelling from the outset and, despite his early proclamations of villainy, does occasionally invite the odd glimmer of empathy. Andoh clearly understands the importance of humour in this play, and is particularly entertaining when Richard seeks to appear pious enough to be granted the crown - her whole performance is as overwhelming as the church incense employed in this scene to aid in the task.

This may not be a perfect production, but it is fascinating to see Adjoa Andoh's unique take on one of Shakespeare's most notorious villains. Whether the run was specifically planned to be running around the time of St George's Day, May Day, and a coronation of another 'third-of-his-name', I don't know - though this certainly adds an extra level of intrigue to the situation.

Richard III runs at the Rose Theatre until 13 May

Photo Credit: Shonay Shote




Photos: First Look at WAR & CULTURE at New Diorama Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WAR & CULTURE at New Diorama Theatre
All new production photos have been released for War & Culture at New Diorama Theatre. Performances run 26 April – 12 May, 2023.
MUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel London Photo
MUSICAL CON Reveals 70 Special Guests Joining Fans at ExCel London
MUSICAL CON, the West End's official musical theatre fan convention, is back with over 70 West End stars joining fans at the ExCeL London on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 October 2023.
Dave Willetts Joins West End Revival of ASPECTS OF LOVE Next Month Photo
Dave Willetts Joins West End Revival of ASPECTS OF LOVE Next Month
Dave Willetts, one of the UK's most critically acclaimed musical stars joins the cast of the West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Aspects of Love, which opens on 13 May 2023 at the Lyric Theatre in London.   He will play the role of Sir George Dillingham at every Monday performance from 29 May 2023, the role played by Michael Ball at every other performance.
Review: THE RETREAT, Finborough Theatre Photo
Review: THE RETREAT, Finborough Theatre
Far from being the meaty two-hours-45-cum-interval, it chases its own tail in an exhausting, exasperating, overlong, and overblown production directed by Emma Jude Harris. It’s genuinely difficult to see the point of the play.

From This Author - Debbie Gilpin


Review: RICHARD III, Rose TheatreReview: RICHARD III, Rose Theatre
April 28, 2023

“I am determined to prove a villain, and hate the idle pleasures of these days.” There is no pretence between Richard III and his audience; he sets out his manifesto from the very beginning of the play, and we are left to watch in horror as he sees it through – deed by bloody deed.
Review: BEOWULF, Barbican HallReview: BEOWULF, Barbican Hall
March 18, 2023

“I shall gain me glory, or grim-death shall take me”, says the titular hero in the thousand-year-old epic poem. Last night, however, it was the turn of composer Iain Bell to seek a different kind of glory as his new adaptation of Beowulf (commissioned by the BBC) made its world première at Barbican Hall. Conducting the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus was Martyn Brabbins, and they were joined by actor Ruth Wilson as narrator, and tenor Charles Styles (standing in for Stuart Skelton at short notice).
Review: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF MUSICAL, Noël Coward TheatreReview: THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF MUSICAL, Noël Coward Theatre
March 7, 2023

The trend for stage adaptations of already popular material shows no sign of relenting, as a musical version of everyone’s favourite autumn comfort watching comes to the West End. It transfers following a successful run at the Cheltenham Everyman last summer, and stars Haydn Gwynne and John Owen-Jones as judges Pam Lee and Phil Hollinghurst (although we know who they’re really supposed to be). Welcome to The Great British Bake Off Musical!
Review: THE WINTER'S TALE, Shakespeare's GlobeReview: THE WINTER'S TALE, Shakespeare's Globe
February 23, 2023

“A sad tale’s best for winter.” There may be moments of poignancy and outright tragedy in this late Shakespeare play, but Sean Holmes’ vibrant production ensures that the audience is given more than their fair share of comedy and levity throughout.
Review: SPECTRE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert HallReview: SPECTRE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
November 21, 2022

“The dead are alive.” Even the film’s title is redolent of a haunting presence - although hardened Bond fans will know the true significance of this word.
share