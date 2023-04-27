Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: LOVE TALK, New Wimbledon Studio

Emma Gueye's new play is very much a work in progress

Apr. 27, 2023  
Review: LOVE TALK, New Wimbledon Studio

Review: LOVE TALK, New Wimbledon Studio Love Talk, a new play written and directed by Emma Gueye, follows a couple over ten years; from their first meeting at a party through key points during their relationship. As they approach their fifth wedding anniversary, past feelings encroach in a devastating way.

So far, so kitchen-sink, but domestic dramas need to have multi-layered characters and be exceptionally tight to capture the audience and this production is just too flabby to do so. At over 90 minutes, it could easily be cut by half and still cover the key points.

The cast of three work very hard to bring the characters to life. Megan Cooper throws herself into Lauren; intense, self-absorbed, but rather one-dimensional. Will Charlton is likable as the kind, but flawed, Adam and Chris Austen brings an amusing David Brent energy to the role of smug ex-boyfriend Ethan.

The dialogue in the play veers from witty and smart, such as the pointedly sharp exchanges between Adam and Ethan, to awkwardly expositional. It sits oddly when Adam asks Lauren how her mum and dad are and when Lauren asks Adam how work is going when they live together, phrased like questions you would ask an acquaintance at a party. The seismic event of her mother's death appears to have no lasting impact on Lauren and it's hard to feel sympathy when (spoiler alert) Adam's father dies without ever being referred to previously.

We have far too much focus on the look of the stars in the night sky and multiple repetitions of the details of Adam's job, but not enough character depth: Lauren wants to be a lawyer and Adam wants to be successful in his job simply because they want to "help people".

Ethan's assertion that his wife is not interested in sex, despite it only being twelve weeks since his son was born is not challenged and the line where Adam says Lauren would be the best MILF seems to come from another era. Overall, there is not enough light and shade; there's a huge amount of shouting and not enough thoughtful reflection. The play is set in the garden of the couple's house and I left thankful they weren't my neighbours.

In the small space of the New Wimbledon Studio, there are a lot of static moments in the production, with characters standing rather awkwardly in one place. Background sound is also an issue throughout; numerous music tracks such as Rod Stewart's "Baby Jane" and Eiffel 65's "I'm Blue" are fun, but often far too loud and drown out the dialogue, then fade out very abruptly.

Judicious editing is required for this work in progress, but there is definitely potential for an absorbing and touching story. It just needs to be brought to the surface.

Love Talk is at New Wimbledon Studio until 29 April




Review: SUPERNOVA, Omnibus Theatre Photo
Review: SUPERNOVA, Omnibus Theatre
Supernova doesn't feel like a debut play. Neads not only writes with emotional intelligence and psychological tact, she also has a knack for crafting realistic, magnetic dialogue. She draws the audience in, making them care irreparably for her characters. “In the scheme of things, I don't remotely matter” Tess says. But she does, and so does this play.
Photos: First Look at RETROGRADE at Kiln Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at RETROGRADE at Kiln Theatre
Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Retrograde at Kiln Theatre.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA]
Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera] opened last night, 25 April, at the Leicester Square Theatre. All new photos have been released from the big night.
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Ne Photo
Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park Will Join the Cast of CABARET at The Kit Kat Club Next Month
The producers of the multi award-winning, critically acclaimed production of CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB in London's West End have announced that from Monday 29 May 2023, star of HBO's Euphoria Maude Apatow will play 'Sally Bowles' and star of NBC's Quantum Leap and Netflix's Sandman Mason Alexander Park will play 'The Emcee' with Beverley Klein as 'Fraulein Schneider' and Teddy Kempner as 'Herr Schultz'.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Sir Antonio Pappano: Conducting the King's Coronation is a 'Daunting Job'Sir Antonio Pappano: Conducting the King's Coronation is a 'Daunting Job'
April 26, 2023

Sir Antonio Pappano has said that conducting King Charles III's coronation service at Westminster Abbey, is 'going to be an absolutely daunting job.'
Beverley Knight and Jamie Cullum Awarded Honorary Membership of the Royal Academy of MusicBeverley Knight and Jamie Cullum Awarded Honorary Membership of the Royal Academy of Music
April 26, 2023

The Royal Academy of Music has announced the list of musicians and educators on whom honours will be conferred at its 2023 Graduation Ceremony.
Ramps on the Moon Launches Podcast About Disability Equality in TheatreRamps on the Moon Launches Podcast About Disability Equality in Theatre
April 26, 2023

Michèle Taylor, Director for Change, co-founder of Ramps on the Moon and UK leader on Disability Equality, has launched her first podcast series where she delves deep into mainstream theatre to discover what the realities are now, and what the future holds for disability equality in the arts.
Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVEBest of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £66 for ASPECTS OF LOVE
April 26, 2023

‘Nothing in the world will ever be the same’ 34 years after having starred in the original West End production, Michael Ball returns to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated musical Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre for a strictly limited season, this time playing the role of George. 
Stella Kanu Appointed Chief Executive of Shakespeare's GlobeStella Kanu Appointed Chief Executive of Shakespeare's Globe
April 26, 2023

Shakespeare's Globe has appointed Stella Kanu as Chief Executive. Stella brings over 30 years of experience working in the theatre, festival, and cultural sectors, and is currently Executive Director at LIFT (London International Festival of Theatre), leading the strategic strands of the business and executive producing of the biennial-festival.
share