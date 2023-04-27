Review: LOVE TALK, New Wimbledon Studio

Love Talk , a new play written and directed by Emma Gueye, follows a couple over ten years; from their first meeting at a party through key points during their relationship. As they approach their fifth wedding anniversary, past feelings encroach in a devastating way.

So far, so kitchen-sink, but domestic dramas need to have multi-layered characters and be exceptionally tight to capture the audience and this production is just too flabby to do so. At over 90 minutes, it could easily be cut by half and still cover the key points.

The cast of three work very hard to bring the characters to life. Megan Cooper throws herself into Lauren; intense, self-absorbed, but rather one-dimensional. Will Charlton is likable as the kind, but flawed, Adam and Chris Austen brings an amusing David Brent energy to the role of smug ex-boyfriend Ethan.

The dialogue in the play veers from witty and smart, such as the pointedly sharp exchanges between Adam and Ethan, to awkwardly expositional. It sits oddly when Adam asks Lauren how her mum and dad are and when Lauren asks Adam how work is going when they live together, phrased like questions you would ask an acquaintance at a party. The seismic event of her mother's death appears to have no lasting impact on Lauren and it's hard to feel sympathy when (spoiler alert) Adam's father dies without ever being referred to previously.

We have far too much focus on the look of the stars in the night sky and multiple repetitions of the details of Adam's job, but not enough character depth: Lauren wants to be a lawyer and Adam wants to be successful in his job simply because they want to "help people".

Ethan's assertion that his wife is not interested in sex, despite it only being twelve weeks since his son was born is not challenged and the line where Adam says Lauren would be the best MILF seems to come from another era. Overall, there is not enough light and shade; there's a huge amount of shouting and not enough thoughtful reflection. The play is set in the garden of the couple's house and I left thankful they weren't my neighbours.

In the small space of the New Wimbledon Studio, there are a lot of static moments in the production, with characters standing rather awkwardly in one place. Background sound is also an issue throughout; numerous music tracks such as Rod Stewart's "Baby Jane" and Eiffel 65's "I'm Blue" are fun, but often far too loud and drown out the dialogue, then fade out very abruptly.

Judicious editing is required for this work in progress, but there is definitely potential for an absorbing and touching story. It just needs to be brought to the surface.

Love Talk is at New Wimbledon Studio until 29 April