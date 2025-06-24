Review: KIERAN HODGSON: VOICE OF AMERICA, Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“You’re not talking about that American rubbish, are you?”

As an American, people tend to make comments as soon as they hear my accent. “Oh, where in America are you from?” “I’ve been to New York, I loved it!” “Have you learned to look both ways before crossing the road?” And, the one I always dread hearing, “So . . . How do you feel about Trump?” These days, I tend to say I’m Canadian and let the conversation move on, but it is frustrating to hide a part of my identity, even if it is for the sake of my own sanity. People tend to be either delighted or disgusted by the United States, sometimes a strange mix of both.

Kieran Hodgson: Voice of America explores Hodgson’s own fascination with America, which began when he was little and reading from a small book of speeches by President John F. Kennedy that his father kept in his office. Ever since then, his passion for America has not diminished, with Hodgson entering the Soho Theatre Downstairs in the style of an American politician, plasting Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.,” running up on stage from the back of the room as red, white and blue lights flash.

But why talk about America now? Well, Hodgson had to learn how to “be” American for a role he had in the DC superhero movie The Flash. While some may scoff at the role credited as “Sandwich Guy,” Hodgson emphasises how big the role was to him, especially important as Sandwich Guy has the opening line! All of this came from Hodgson going viral for his impressions, particularly a video where he does impressions of the characters from The Crown Season 4, which went so viral that it landed him an American agent. Before we can learn how he became Sandwich Guy, however, Hodgson must take us on the journey of how his feelings towards America have developed since he was a young boy reading Kennedy’s speeches.

Hodgson’s obsession with America really took off in the 1990s, with the comedian viewing the nation through films like Home Alone, Independence Day and Forrest Gump, remarking on how this time period felt childlike with its key features being brash, uncomplicated and carefree. Things then begin to change in the 2000s, with “Bushism” being all the rage and the emergence of a style of music Hodgson simply cannot stand - American pop punk. But, his love for the “American rubbish,” as his parents call it, remains, and leads him on a memorable trip to New York City in 2008, where he has quite the fascinating experience at the Metropolitan Opera House.

A highlight of the show, as one might expect from a self-proclaimed “voices guy,” are the impressions that Hodgson does. From the age of nine where he was impersonating President Bill Clinton, loudly claiming, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” Hodsgon has impersonated several presidents, with his favourite (and mine) being John F. Kennedy. Hodgson is using his impressions to try to find the “voice” of Sandwich Guy, unable to figure out how he wants him to exist when there are so many different versions of America he has witnessed over the years. But there is one impression that Hodgson refuses to do, one that is always about to burst out of him with an orange spray tan and tiny, wavy hands.

The ending is, surprisingly, quite unsettling, and left me with a bit of a sour taste in my mouth. Of course, as it is a show about America, there are going to be some darker moments, especially given recent developments, but it was a bit more than I expected from a comedy show. Without going into too many spoilers, it allows Hodgson to show off a scarily good impression and leaves the audience questioning just how much hope is left in his heart for America. It also takes away from earlier moments in the show, which is a shame as Hodgson made some strong points.

Ultimately, Kieran Hodgson: Voice of America is a hilarious show with a shockingly dark undertone that gives London audiences the opportunity to learn a little more about the “rubbish” in America. Hodgson is an incredibly gifted storyteller and “voices guy” and weaves a full tale of hope and despair into a neat sixty minutes.

Kieran Hodgson: Voice of America runs from 16 to 28 June at Soho Theatre.

