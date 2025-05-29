Review: HOUSE OF LIFE, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Forrest Gump wisely said "Life is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're gonna get." House of Life takes that idea and runs away with it to flamboyant effect.

It has a late-night vibe of its own and asks much of audiences - at times literally. At one point, the effervescent and righteous RaveRend (Ben Welch) questions a young woman on the front row about what she hates. With barely any hesitation, she responds: “inequality, what’s happening in Gaza, and small dicks.”

Together with his understated buddy Trev (Lawrence Cole), this pairing make for a fine antidote to the current sense of doom hanging over the world. The party starts from the moment we step in: an assistant gives out branded wristbands while our host moves around applying glitter sideburns with a shaving brush. Those down the front are treated to a communion wafer while pop anthems play out overhead.

In terms of personality and appearances, these two couldn’t be more different with Welch bouncing around the space in a shiny surplice and Trev stood at the back in his grey suit-and-tie ensemble. It’s a Jekyll and Hyde arrangement, Laurel and Hardy with the chemistry but without the slapstick.

These two are on a mission and invite us into their Rave-olution. By going in stages from “rebirth” “to ascension”, they want to take us to “a happy place” that is less a destination, more a journey on the way to “enlightenment”. That might sound like corny, rehashed, woo-woo hippy nonsense (and it is) but there’s plenty of heartfelt sentiment keeping this show afloat.

This is not the show’s first visit to the Soho Theatre but this time around they have their own record label and have been promoted to the main space as part of their international tour which goes on to Brixton House (2-4 July), Wilton's Music Hall (10 July) and Park Theatre (18-19 July) before hitting Latitude Festival, Norway and the US.

A large part of House of Life’s appeal is down to Welch’s charismatic character. He pumps out energy and expects it back in the form of the many call-and-response sections when not stomping around in his high heels. His loud vocals are used to power disco, soul and funk numbers plus an Abandoman-style improv rap. For his part, Cole is no wallflower and lays down the musical foundations through pedal loops, synth and some savvy sax playing.

The Rev goes out of his way to make this an inclusive experience, getting us to sing along to daft songs, shout out gibberish words or simply engage with his bizarre audience antics. The proceedings are occasionally drenched in unapologetic whimsy and sheer silliness, not least the “Chicken Mummy” section, before thighs take a more serious turn towards the end.

House Of Life is aimed at those ready to be very unEnglish and let themselves go. To paraphrase Tom Lehrer, this show is like a sewer: what you get out of it depends on what you put into it.

House of Life continues at Soho Theatre until 31 May before touring.

Photo Credit: House of Life

Reader Reviews

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 8% Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds