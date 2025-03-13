HOUSE OF LIFE, Will Embark On London and International Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



House of Life is a one-of-a-kind cabaret theatre show hosted by the glitter-clad RaveRend (Ben Welch), whose sole mission is to achieve happiness, by any means. Fuelled by infectious energy, the RaveRend and the ever-loyal side-kick Trev transport audiences on an 8-step guide to happiness through a funk-infused odyssey to banish blues and summon elation.

Following runs in Edinburgh and London, the producers have announced a unique London tour to all four corners of the capital as well as international dates for 2025. Kicking off at Soho Theatre (26 – 31 May), House of Life will also play Brixton House (2 -4 July), Wilton's Music Hall (10 July) and Park Theatre (18-19 July) with tickets on sale now. This musical cult collective will also play Latitude Festival from 24-26 July. International dates include Oslo (25-26 April), 3 Dollar Bill, Brooklyn on 20 June and BATSU!, Manhattan on 22 June. For further details visit www.houseoflife.me.

The RaveRend (Ben Welch) said: “We can't quite believe that we are now going to be spreading the glittery vibes around the world in LONDON, OSLO and NEW YORK. We originally made this show to bring people together while the world felt like it was falling apart so this is more than a tour– it's a pilgrimage to ultimate happiness where everyone is welcome, where the beats bind us, the bass lifts us and unity fuels the movement. The house is going global – let's ascend together!”

The House of Life creates a dazzling, life-affirming sanctuary as the sparkly-cloaked RaveRend and his side-kick Trev invite audiences to shake off the weight of the world and lose themselves in a euphoric blend of clever comedy, music, and unfiltered joy.

No two performances are ever the same, as the RaveRend and Trev orchestrate the night's soundtrack live, riffing off the energy of their ‘congregation' to create a euphoric, collective experience like no other. For those seeking catharsis, connection, or just a place to let loose, House of Life offers a space to purge, rejoice, and revel under the guidance of the ultimate ‘hype' man himself.

From the BAFTA-winning alumni of the Television Workshop, Sheep Soup returns with this electrifying production, following the five-star triumphs of Mrs Green: The Musical and Invention of Acting. Ben Welch has also been in Channel 4's Big Boys.

