HOUSE OF LIFE Launches Record Label Ahead Of London Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cult cabaret theatre show House of Life have launched House of Life Records, a new record label with a sales and distribution deal with Right Track/Universal Music Operations. Their anthemic title track ‘House of Life' is available now via all streaming platforms ahead of the critically-acclaimed show returning to Soho Theatre later this month.

House of Life producer Sam Hodges says “We're delighted to be teaming up with Right Track at Universal Music to launch our very own record label, through which we intend to launch a whole hymn-book worth of funk and pop bangers into the cosmos, written and sung by our very own Raverend and Trev.'

House of Life is a one-of-a-kind cabaret theatre show hosted by the glitter-clad RaveRend (Ben Welch), whose sole mission is to achieve happiness, by any means. Fuelled by infectious energy, the RaveRend and the ever-loyal side-kick Trev transport audiences on an 8-step guide to happiness through a funk-infused odyssey to banish blues and summon elation.

Following acclaimed runs in Edinburgh and London, this unique London tour to all four corners of the capital as well as international dates for 2025. Kicking off at Soho Theatre (27 – 31 May), House of Life will also play Brixton House (2 -4 July), Wilton's Music Hall (10 July) and Park Theatre (18-19 July) with tickets on sale now. This musical cult collective will also play Latitude Festival from 24-26 July. International dates include 3 Dollar Bill, Brooklyn on 20 June and WARA - home of BATSU!, Manhattan on 22 June. For further details visit www.houseoflife.me.

Comments