Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – The Best Bits! presents the grizzly tales of British history with gusto. Celebrating 20 years of Horrible Histories Live on Stage and 14 years of entertaining London audiences, Birmingham Stage Company’s latest incarnation proves that even after two decades, history is far from dull, especially when it’s packed with peril and poo jokes.

Directed with irreverent flair by Neal Foster, this “best of” edition is a smartly paced mash-up of greatest hits from the beloved Barmy Britain series. With a compact set by Jacqueline Trousdale and slick lighting from Jason Taylor, the production creates a seamless series of sketches which leap across centuries, from Boudica’s battles to Burke and Hare’s body-snatching terror.

The two-hander, performed with boundless energy by Emma Swan and Neal Foster, is a playful turn in comic timing and character-swapping agility. Swan is particularly adept at capturing the grotesque glee of various revolting Royals, while Foster shines as a swaggering Dick Turpin. The pair’s chemistry keeps younger audiences hooked and adults grinning with recognition at the sharp satire beneath the slapstick.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

The success of Horrible Histories lies in its refusal to sanitise the past. The nastier bits are firmly left in about nightsoil men, swindlers pushing plague tonic placebos and disgusting explanations of executioners rituals, but it’s all handled with the brand’s trademark wit and cheek. The choreography by Kenn Oldfield brings tight unity, Matthew Scott’s music keep the energy sky-high Wyatt particular good use of Land of Hope and Glory, and Nick Sagar’s sound design ensures that every fart, squelch and scream hits home.

Highlights included a game show featuring Guy Fawkes and a hilarious segment on the forming of the Magna Carta. The show’s charm lies in its brevity and bounce, concentrating on amusement.

Audience participation is fantastic during the Boudica segment encouraging a group clap and chant. However when an audience child member was encouraged on stage, the atmosphere was a little uncomfortable due to the child’s shyness, which could be alleviated by being sought out in advance, to ensure the child selected is not in discomfort.

This is educational theatre which entertains while it informs, throwing in just enough gore and giggles to ensure the facts stick. A fun, fact-filled summer treat, Barmy Britain – The Best Bits! is a scream.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain – The Best Bits! runs at the Apollo Theatre until 31 August. Recommended for ages 5–105.

Photo Credits: Mark Douet

