Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HEAR MYSELF THINK Podcast, Series 2

Review: HEAR MYSELF THINK Podcast, Series 2

Bitesize audio-theatre exploring mental health

Nov. 18, 2022  

Review: HEAR MYSELF THINK Podcast, Series 2 During lockdown, Hear Myself Think's mini audio-theatre podcasts exploring mental health offered solace to listeners in more than 25 countries.

Titles like Get Outside with Ali, Make a Hot Drink with Kim, and Draw a Self Portrait with Thema were a godsend for many under-represented people trapped in their homes in the UK.

Now, series two of the bitesize broadcasts (only 10 minutes in duration) have been released. Coming from diverse perspectives, they're aimed at communities - specifically black, Asian, LGBTQ+, disabled and neurodivergent - less likely to get support for mental health issues. Episodes are intimate, with one main character speaking directly to the audience. Sometimes there are additional voices, but the strength of the project is being able to closely connect with one key actor.

Having recently been diagnosed with Adult ADHD, I was keen to see if Hear Myself Think's approach informs and calms, as advertised.

Steered by playwright/creator Olly Gully, producer Nur Khairiyah (who is also the announcer) and dramaturg Kaleya Baxe, fifteen new playwrights, directors and actors have created the new self-help programmes.

While a number of theatres and creatives have been sorely hit by reductions in funding from Arts Council England, Hear Myself Think is blessed. As well as money from ACE, the south London initiative has attracted support from other partners: Streatham Space Project, The Arts Centre Hounslow, Rich Mix, Quay Arts and Pirate Studios. Thanks also goes to volunteers and staff at MOSAIC Clubhouse and Arts Network, who acted as advisors.

Episode 1, Ground Yourself with Eva, written by Singaporean journalist Tessa Kaur and directed by Lexine Lee, is a simple tale about Eva (expressively played by Ella Cumber), who's locked herself in the bathroom of a café after a public row with her partner. Eva uses various techniques - removing herself from a stressful situation, grounding herself against a wall, and deep breathing (in for four, hold for four, out for four) - so she can get control of the situation.

The second episode, Rehydrate with Callum, is another effective story appealing to a younger audience. Joseph Vaiana is believable party-goer Callum, who's spent all weekend drinking and clubbing. He feels awful, is sick (wonderful sound-effects from sound designer and composer Kieran Lucas) and learns that drinking lots of fresh water will make him feel a whole lot better. He also works out that all the partying is "getting a bit much" and that it's "good sometimes knowing who you really are, your attitude, and what you think about things".

Episode three, Make a Stir Fry with Bisi, is jollier than I expected, with an engaging Omolabake Jolaoso as high-spirited African woman, Bisi. While she chops up vegetables for a stir fry, she relates how a rude woman upsets her - "You're in the way, love" - and how difficult it can be getting an Uber if you're in a wheelchair. Regarded by some as an "inconvenience," Bisi wins out by doing things on her terms.

Make a Specialty Coffee with Erica (episode four) is about Erica (Nicola May Taylor) recovering from a breakup. Techniques to refocus your thoughts on the present and steps to overcome self-doubt are unveiled.

And episode five, Visualise the Rasas with Jasmine, is a poignant portrayal of classical dancer Jasmine (by an excellent Varshini Pichemuthu). After the separation of her parents, Jasmine has a crisis of confidence during a major Kathak dance competition. By recalling advice from her teacher and grandmother, she's able to stop being afraid and perform again.

I especially liked the philosophy of the nine rasas layered into the story. And I applauded the takeaway that reconnecting with creative endeavours you enjoy can help you overcome feelings of anxiety.

Despite enjoying the short podcasts, at times they can be a bit preachy and moralistic. Maybe if they were expanded into full-blown drama series, where lessons can unfold more subtlety, they'd be less brutally educational in tone.

Nonetheless, Hear Myself Think is a worthwhile endeavour for the ignored wanting help to improve their own wellbeing. As well as the short theatre experiences, there is mental health information and links on the website.

All episodes of Hear Myself Think audio-theatre podcasts are available free at hearmyselfthink.co.uk, and on Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

Photo credit: Xanthus




Review: CASINO ROYALE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: CASINO ROYALE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
As the rain pours and the Chancellor’s statement rings in our ears, escapism is what we all need and James Bond always fits the bill. To continue the celebrations of 60 years of James Bond at the Royal Albert Hall, the venue is showing some of the most recent films in concert and last night Casino Royale In Concert returned to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2017.
DICK WITTINGTON Arrives At Wandsworths Civic Suite This Christmas Photo
DICK WITTINGTON Arrives At Wandsworth's Civic Suite This Christmas
Join Dick Wittington and his cat in this famous fable arriving to Wandsworth Civic Suite on December 10th. There are 19 great-value performances, matinee and evening between the 10th and the 22nd, as we journey to London Town with Dick and his cat on their quest for fame and fortune! 
Review: ANYTHING WITH A PULSE, Park Theatre Photo
Review: ANYTHING WITH A PULSE, Park Theatre
While ostensibly in the same bailiwick as Constellations and Lungs, Anything With A Pulse is far more of a white-knuckle ride into the heart of a modern source of darkness.
Cast Announced For Digital Production Of CATCH ME Photo
Cast Announced For Digital Production Of CATCH ME
ALP Musicals presents a digital production of new British musical Catch Me, an intimate story that unflinchingly confronts the effects of neglected mental health.

From This Author - Cheryl Markosky

Hooked on theatre when a student usher at Theatre Calgary in her native Canada, Cheryl champions not only London's West End, but also regional venues. Splitting her time between Londo... (read more about this author)


Review: DIDO AND AENEAS, Theatre Royal BathReview: DIDO AND AENEAS, Theatre Royal Bath
October 21, 2022

It's a double first at Theatre Royal Bath with Henry Purcell's Dido and Aeneas. Regarded as England's first opera when initially performed around 1688, it's also the first opera to be performed in the intimate Ustinov Studio.
Review: GOOD LUCK, STUDIO, Salisbury PlayhouseReview: GOOD LUCK, STUDIO, Salisbury Playhouse
October 19, 2022

Mischief's new catastrophe comedy, Good Luck, Studio, goes very wrong - but perhaps not in the way the Mischief team intended.
Review: THE WELLSPRING. Salisbury PlayhouseReview: THE WELLSPRING. Salisbury Playhouse
October 13, 2022

The Wellspring is a new father and son two-hander by award-winning playwright Barney Norris (Visitors, Eventide, Nightfall) and novelist (Five Rivers Met on a Wooded Plain, Undercurrent); and his father - pianist, composer and broadcaster David Owen Norris.
Review: SPIKE, Salisbury PlayhouseReview: SPIKE, Salisbury Playhouse
October 5, 2022

In a fabulously fast-paced and funny tribute to Spike Milligan, writers Ian Hislop and Nick Newman affectionately convey how the extraordinary Anglo-Irishman creates The Goon Show.
Interview: David Owen Norris Talks About the Experience of Writing and Performing THE WELLSPRING with his Son BarneyInterview: David Owen Norris Talks About the Experience of Writing and Performing THE WELLSPRING with his Son Barney
September 29, 2022

David Owen Norris talks to BroadwayWorld about writing and performing The Wellspring with his award-winning playwright/novelist son, Barney