Review: HEAD FIRST ACROBATS: GODZ AND ARRR WE THERE YET?!, Brighton Fringe Spiegeltent

Godz: In 2023, we have seen ample proof that, not only is circus alive and kicking after a very tough few years, but it has returned invigorated and ready to take on the world.

The first six months alone has seen London shows from the likes of Canadian colossus Cirque du Soleil, British big top specialist Giffords, theatrical Australian circus/dance from Circa, high-flying French dance/circus care of Corps extrêmes and now Head First Acrobats are serving up a supreme slice of comedy. It’s clear that now, more than ever, this art form is a broad church and what better way to remind ourselves of this than Godz?

Anyone who has seen this Australian troupe’s more adult shows will know what to expect. Bawdy humour, self-deprecating japes and creative physicality are the order of the day from the buffer-than-buff team of Dionysus (Jordan Twartz), Cupid (Liam Drummer), Apollo (Thomas Goram) and Hercules (Cal Harris). Quite why this motley crew of Greek and Roman deities are hanging out together is never explained but who cares? Those looking for consistent narrative can go check out what’s on at The National Theatre as this quartet play out a story as old as time: how being really, really good looking can get you into all sorts of epic trouble.

Harris is the cheeky charming centre of this tale - and Hercules' ride all the way down from Mount Olympus into the underworld and Christian hell is incredibly fun but this is very much an ensemble work. Twartz’s single diabolo act is a gyrating eye-catcher with its deceptively simple centrifugal sorties, Gorham backflips and breakdances with skill and speed as Drummer takes to the air, either atop an ever-growing series of chairs or on straps. There’s a sturdy pacing throughout with costuming going from gladiator togs to nun wimples and the music from Radiohead to Rihanna.

What makes this show stand out, though, are not the individual set pieces but the comedy and the group numbers. Like watching legendary contortionist Captain Frodo, there’s a sense here that this show will be remembered as much for the gags as the admirable physical feats. The script is peppered with well worked bon mots and the kind of unashamedly profuse profanity that would have Logan Roy chuckling away. While the most enjoyable section – a scene with the naked acrobats cavorting with only a few golden discs to protect their modesty – is not a million miles from Les Beaux-Frere’s towel routine, it is executed with thrilling timing. Bravo.

Arrr We There Yet?! : A Head First Acrobats’ children show might be a bit of headscratcher at first: how do they follow up Godz - with all its abundant nudity and swearing – with something fit for rugrats? This isn’t their first kiddy-friendly production and their experience shows in various ways. They segregate the young ‘uns from their parents, letting them sit on the periphery of the performance space to get a view not marred by taller audience members. The running time is kept to just under an hour and the costumes are as colourful as they are tasteful.

The gags are still plentiful with many a pun thrown in for good measure as we follow Captain “Skid” Mark (Gorham) and his crew on their latest adventure. As he did in Godz, Harris’ again boards his solo ladder but this time comes out with a memorable cracker: “this is my step-ladder, I never knew my real ladder”. Swartz brings back his diabolo for another spin while Drummer shows off his aerial skills while dressed as Nemo. The team is bolstered by the addition of Chelsea Angell who breaks out a smart hula routine to finish off the show. Arrr We There Yet?! doesn’t quite reach the Olympian heights set by Godz but is a brilliant introduction to circus for all ages.

Godz and Arrr We There Yet?! continue at Brighton Fringe until 3 June.

Photo credit: Head First Acrobats