Review: CRUEL INTENTIONS, New Wimbledon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I have always been a creative who firmly believes that theatre should offer a reflection of our times. In today's political and social climate, I have long felt that it would be a missed opportunity not to use theatre as a tool for change. As such, I’ve often been sceptical of the vast sums of money being pumped into new Jukebox musicals.

However, perhaps I needed a reminder (and a bit of convincing) that a night at the theatre, full of ridiculous fun, is also essential in these times – as a form of escapism. Did the UK and Ireland Tour of Cruel Intentions at the New Wimbledon Theatre manage to convince me of this? One hundred percent.

It’s possible that this take on the 90s cult classic loses some of the effortless allure and coolness of the film, but it certainly compensates for that in its own way. For those unfamiliar with Cruel Intentions – and if you are, add it to your watch list immediately – the story follows step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn as they weave a web of deceit to seduce Annette Hargrove. The two become so enraptured by the thrill of their immorality that, by the end, it is not their victims who are left broken.

As far as Jukebox musicals go, Cruel Intentions has nailed the formula. This production is fully aware of its absurdity and goes one step further by embracing it. We feel safe in this show’s playful hands – only a truly excellent musical could make us enjoy Ace of Base’s "The Sign" as a song about describing your first org*sm. The rest of the soundtrack is equally brilliant, with the arrangements lifting the songs to such an extent that this show rocks the theatre to its core.

I honestly can't find much fault with this show. Yes, a few moments were perhaps a little too slapstick, and it might have been better to hold the endings of some songs a little longer – they did feel rushed here and there. But overall, it was pretty much perfect for what it is. The ensemble is one of the slickest I’ve seen on stage in a long time; there isn't a weak link in the cast. They glide through Gary Lloyd’s effortlessly cool choreography, which is a real highlight. Will Callan is everything you could want in Sebastian Valmont – die-hard fans of the film won’t be disappointed – and Abbie Budden gives a thoughtfully characterised and vocally stunning portrayal of Annette.

The true star of this show, however, is Nic Myers as Kathryn. I adored her as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and I loved her just as much here. She is a powerhouse performer blowing the roof off her numbers and playing the icy head girl with her own real magnetism whilst also paying great homage to the film’s Sarah Michelle Gellar. I sense the next brightest star of the UK’s theatre scene.

There’s nothing better than theatre that truly surprises you. While Cruel Intentions didn’t teach me anything new about the world around us, it certainly advocates for the place of Jukebox musicals within the theatre landscape. If nothing else, book a ticket to see some top-class performers belt out your favourite 90s hits.

Cruel Intentions plays at the New Wimbledon Theatre until 1 March, then touring

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

Reader Reviews