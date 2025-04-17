Review: BODY STOCKING LEGION, Bethnal Green Working Men's Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In modern day there seems to be nothing but turmoil and despair everywhere that you look. Society falling into ruin with gaps forming between people left right and centre. But what if the only thing that can cause the revolution, to save queerness from being burnt out, is a… keytar? And four individual musicians…? In body stockings…?

Brooklyn Rep UK presents their newest show Body Stocking Legion is ripping its way into the theatre scene with comedy your grandparents would clutch their pearls at.

Directed by Charles Quittner, the musical centres around Robyn Herfellow (keytar, keyboard and vocals), who also wrote the music and book for the show. Herfellow tells of how they founded the infamous ‘Body Stocking Legion’ in London while the need for revolution was rife.

Writer and lyricist Robyn Herfellow

Photo Credit: @henriartist

When Herfellow finds a body stocking and a keytar in a rubbish bin they’ve been using as a house, the voices they hear start calling them to start a new world in London where the only way of survival is to follow the stocking…

And so, the Body Stocking Legion is formed. Consisting of Jonny Perth (Meg Narongchai) on bass, banjo, and BVs, Doreen Pale (Shakira Stellar) on drums, and Ms Wyld (Vyvyan Wyld) on guitar, the BSL makes it their mission to overthrow the suits of the world, and start a new age where queerness is free to exist without being condemned. All while using the three key points of the resistance: Polyester, linen, and Doreen’s personal favourite, fire.

The full cast - The Body Stocking Legion themselves.

Photo Credit: @henriartist

The songs in this musical take you on an emotional journey, believe it or not. With dark humour and community inside jokes, Herfellow’s lyricism is truly comedic and melodic genius. With tunes that will get stuck in your head, the songs of the piece created scenes of laugh-out-loud uproar from the audience. The type of rawness you can only achieve from queer theatre.

All members of the band are clearly musically gifted and played together in a perfect blend of chemistry and talent. You could sit there and listen to them play "Happy Birthday" and find yourself enjoying the song more than ever.

Meg Narongchai as Bassist Jonny Perth.

Photo Credit: @henriartist

Herfellow’s ability to capture an audience and take them on a journey through monologues and music is something to be in awe of. However, I really wish that not all the lyrics were lost. Perhaps this is more of a sound issue, but I found that quite a few sections of lyrics were lost. I’m sure they would’ve been hysterical and brilliantly written, but unfortunately they were missed.

Nevertheless, the performance was a riot from start to finish. Impromptu moments, audience participation, and a whole lot of raunchy behaviour that has you at a loss for words, Body Stocking Legion is an uplifting 100 minutes of energy. Simply like nothing you have ever seen before.

If you are part of the LGBTQ+, you will appreciate the nuance of the piece. And if you’re not, expect a huge eye opening in the best way possible.

Body Stocking Legion plays at the Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club until Sunday 20 April.

Photo Credit: @henriartist





