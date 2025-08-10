Review: BBC PROMS: THE PLANETS AND STAR WARS, Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Do, or do not. There is no try.” On this occasion, the National Youth Orchestra chose to ‘do’, as they took on some of the most iconic orchestral music of the 20th century. The teenage ensemble were very keen to perform Gustav Holst’s The Planets, and so it was quite natural that a suite of music from the Star Wars films should follow; the first performance at the Proms of Caroline Shaw’s The Observatory was chosen as a natural bridge between the two. This was kimono-clad conductor Dalia Stasevska’s first time working with the National Youth Orchestra - her natural enthusiasm proved a great match for their youthful exuberance.

Unsurprisingly, the concert began with one of the most recognisable title tunes in film history; this was an instant shot of adrenaline for both the musicians and the audience, the vociferous response at the end of the piece quite literally speaking volumes. This was followed by “Across the Stars” from Attack of the Clones, the love theme for Anakin and Padmé which foreshadows “Han and Leia” in The Force Awakens - both grand and sumptuous string affairs.

National Youth Orchestra

The final three pieces in the suite were taken from the sequel trilogy, which proved to be a great advertisement for the Royal Albert Hall’s forthcoming Film in Concert screenings of The Force Awakens. “Psalm of the Sith” (from The Rise of Skywalker) provided some musical evil and a bit of tension for the evening; the remaining two pieces, from The Force Awakens, were “Scherzo for X-Wings” and “The Jedi Steps and Finale”, which brought a bit of action to proceedings before a recognisable conclusion.

Ahead of the interval came Shaw’s The Observatory; written in 2019, it is an incredibly cinematic piece - which is apt, given that the Griffith Observatory (its inspiration) has featured in a number of films over the years, such as La La Land, Rebel Without A Cause, and Elvis. Its abstract nature inspires various imagery, from the L.A. skyline and entering the observatory, to peering through its telescope and even travelling through space. It has a boldness to it which made it a terrific first act closer.

The Planets is made up of seven movements - there is none for planet Earth, and Pluto hadn’t been discovered - and the National Youth Orchestra took the audience on a wonderful journey through the stars. Performing them in such close proximity to a selection of Star Wars music highlighted the influence Holst’s compositions had on John Williams, especially when you listen closely to “Mars, the Bringer of War”, “Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity”, and “Uranus, the Magician”.

Holst wrote these movements between 1914 and 1917 - in other words, during the height of the First World War. This is obviously most keenly heard in “Mars”, with its relentless marching rhythms and seeming prescience of the industrialisation of warfare. Perhaps because of their familiarity and influence on subsequent composers, these pieces still feel quite modern and are always enjoyable to listen to.

Dalia Stasevska

Farnham Youth Choir magically appeared up in the gallery to perform in the final movement, “Neptune, the Mystic”, which gave an eerie feel to the end of the suite - suggestive of the wonder and mystery of deep space. As the choir gradually headed out of the gallery and the volume dimmed more and more, the audience sensed the moment and allowed the orchestra and Stasevska to bask in the silence until they were ready to declare it over.

Unusually, the choir and orchestra then surprised the audience with an encore; they decided to do an a capella rendition of Feeling Good (most famously performed by Nina Simone) that showcased their all-round musical abilities. It was a really joyous way to end the evening, the delight evident on the faces of everyone in the auditorium.

This was another Prom to remember: an astronomical achievement during an astronomical evening.

The BBC Proms run at the Royal Albert Hall until 13 September

Photo credit: Chris Christodoulou

