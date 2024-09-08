Review: BBC PROMS: PROM 62: RATTLE CONDUCTS MAHLER'S 6TH, Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sir Simon Rattle's return to the BBC Proms has been highly anticipated, and in this second concert of his appearance with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, the focus is on Mahler's most challenging of symphonies, his 6th, often referred to as the "Tragic".

It requires an exceptionally large orchestra of 11 woodwind, four brass, five string, harp, celesta, timpani and 15 percussion instruments, including two offstage. There are four movements in an 86 minute running time, starting with an Allegro energico, moving into the lyrical Andante moderato, a heavy, pulsating Scherzo and ferocious Finale (with its use of a wooden chest and mallet to find the score's three 'hammer' blows).

This is a symphony of contrasts, with flute and piccolo giving way to lush string arrangements and busy percussive elements from glockenspiel and ruhe to cymbals, bass drum, and bells. The brass section with its French horn solo in the Andante and tuba in the Finale add colour to proceedings, with the bass clarinet, cor anglais and piccolo offering a respite from the more acerbic aspects of the work.

The Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra have recently recorded this symphony with Rattle, shortly after he became their chief conductor. At that time some commentators felt the strings were not as confident as they could be - last night's concert showed their virtuosity and veracity in a work that requires several different emotional responses.

Mahler, at this point in his life (1903-4), was successful as both musician and composer, and as husband and father. If the symphony's three hammer blows foreshadow events to come - the death of his daughter, the near-collapse of his marriage, and his own failing health - it may be pure coincidence. Certainly, he appears to have been in good health and high spirits when he composed the 6th symphony, with all its darkness and profoundity,

In the Royal Albert Hall last night it was thrilling to see the hugely popular conductor and his new orchestra bring Mahler's creation into such magnificent life. There were no phone screens, no sotto voce conversations, no fidgeting, as a packed Hall watched in rapt appreciation.

Each instrument had its moment. The dual harps added a cool clarity, the double basses a morose touch, the trombones a sweet elegance. This was a vibrant reading of a modern classic in expert hands.

The BBC Proms run at the Royal Albert Hall until 14 September.

Photo Credits: BBC / Chris Christodoulou

