Review: A FAIRYTALE FOR CHRISTMAS, Dominion Theatre

From the team behind Seven Drunken Nights -The Story of The Dubliners, A Fairytale for Christmas returns with their biggest tour yet. Following four back-to-back sell-out runs across the UK and US, the concert arrived at the Dominion Theatre for one night only.

The advertising for A Fairytale For Christmas emphasises it’s not affiliated with, based on nor endorsed by the song "Fairytale of New York", The Pogues and Shane MacGowan’s estate. While a rousing cover of said song closes the show (how could it not?), you feel it pushing the limits as soon as the first two songs play, Irish twists on "Santa Claus is Coming To Town" followed by Wizzard’s "I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday".

The phrase ‘There’s something for everyone’ may often be used for praise, but in this case, it’s to the show’s detriment. Lacking cohesion or segue - often fading to black or moving into skits about home and traditions - you get toe-tapping Irish jigs and emotional carols before suddenly moving onto Kelly Clarkson’s "Underneath the Tree" or Elton John’s "Step Into Christmas". The moments where it embraces its Irish identity, with mentions of St. Stephen’s Day and a clever mashup of various, that’s where the concert shines.

While the song choices may lead to confusion, at least it offers great production value. Leanne Kyte’s choreography fuses contemporary Riverdance with traditional musical theatre, all performed by a talented ensemble (Rachel Adele Bolsworth, Katie Tone, Isabelle Hazeldine, Hannah-Rose Pendlebury, Georgia Amery, and Erin Dallas) with plastered smiles without breaking a sweat. Backdropped by an Irish pub in Central Park (no credit is given to set designer), the Dominion’s cavernous stage unintentionally creates a more cold atmosphere compared to the set’s intimacy, perhaps suggesting it’s better suited to smaller venues.

With three rotating casts throughout the tour, the Dominion audience was treated to cast one, consisting of an Irishman, Scotsman and an Englishman (the perfect setup for a cheesy Christmas cracker joke). Shane Morgan acts as narrator in the loosest sense but keeps the festivities going with a cheek to cheek grin. Oliver Cave, the cast’s only Englishman, offers a haunting rendition of "Merry Xmas (War is Over)" while strumming on the guitar, while Peet Jackson caps off the trio with stunning vocals. Joined by soloist Molly Farmer and Caitlin Forbes on the fiddle, it’s a shame they suffer frequent sound issues to the point lyrics were indecipherable. Not that the audience cared as we finished the night on our feet.

Described as ‘the ultimate Irish-inspired Christmas concert,’ I would say it is semi-true. If you’re looking for all your favourite Christmas pop hits in one place with a folk twist performed by a talented group of musicians, you may be satisfied. If you’re looking for a full blown Irish Christmas knees-up, you may be disappointed. It may carry a cheesy edge and at times I felt obligated to clap along, but it has enough charm to start off the festive season.

A Fairytale for Christmas tour runs until 20 December

