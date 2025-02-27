Recipients of Olivier Awards Industry Recognition Award 2025 revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Olivier Awards 2025 have revealed the recipients of the 2025 Industry Recognition Award. Since 2019, the award has been organised annually by the Society of London Theatre to recognise excellence in professional theatre. It shines a spotlight on inspirational individuals doing vital work, often behind the scenes, who have been a force for good and helped shape the industry.

Recipients are nominated by their peers and must demonstrate at least one of the following:

Excellence in their field of work.

Going above and beyond in terms of dedication to their role and the industry.

Pioneering and leading change.

The recipients of this year’s Industry Recognition Awards are:

Rupert Bielby for his 37 years of outstanding leadership in West End theatre operations, shaping some of London’s most iconic venues. His dedication, particularly in guiding LW Theatres through the challenges of Covid and reopening, has left a lasting impact on the industry.

Bryan Raven for his transformative impact on the theatre sector, from leading White Light for over 25 years, to championing sustainability, and facilitating and training a new generation of technicians through his support for TheatreCraft and White Light’s apprenticeship programme.

Sue Uings for her exceptional contributions to theatre marketing and ticketing for some of the West End’s most iconic productions, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, and Miss Saigon. Her leadership and vision included pioneering educational and community activity for the original production of Cats, setting a new standard for the industry.

Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, said:

“We are incredibly proud to honour this year’s recipients for their decades of dedication and service to our industry. These unsung heroes represent the absolute best of British theatre, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate their considerable work.”

The recipients will be honoured at a special Nominees Celebration event at The Londoner Hotel on 14 March.

Comments