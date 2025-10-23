Ramin Karimloo Will Lead Concert Celebrating Maury Yeston

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate multi-Tony Award winning composer Maury Yeston's 80th birthday, producer Danielle Tarento will present a concert of his most well know and loved music, directed by Thom Southerland, and led by Ramin Karimloo.

The performance is on Sunday February 22, 2026 at 7.30pm.

Tarento and Southerland have collaborated previously on several of Yeston's shows in the UK, including the London premieres of Titanic the Musical and Death Takes a Holiday and a critically acclaimed revival of Grand Hotel.

These musicals will be represented in the concert, along with music from Nine, Phantom (Maury's 1991 version of The Phantom of the Opera has received over 1,000 productions globally) and many others, including never-before heard songs and an overture written especially for the occasion.

Heading the cast will be West End and Broadway star Ramin Karimloo. No stranger to Yeston's work, Karimloo played Barrett in the recent Encores production of Titanic the Musical at NYCityCenter and Guido Contini in Nine in Concert for Hope Mill Theatre at The Lowry.

Further star casting will be announced. The concert will feature a 30-piece LMTO orchestra, under the baton of Mark Aspinall.

Tarento said, “My working relationship and friendship with Maury is one of the great joys of my life. His musicals resonate so deeply with me and have framed so much of the past 15 years of my career. To be able to celebrate his 80th birthday in such a significant way is a privilege and an honour.”

The concert is raising funds for Bowel Cancer UK with all profits going towards supporting the work of this vitally important charity.

Maury Yeston is one of Broadway's most celebrated composer lyricists. In addition to winning a Tony Award for Best Score for Titanic the Musical (which won another four Tonys including Best Musical), Yeston won a Tony Award and two Drama Desk Awards for his music and lyrics to Nine (based on Fellini's 1963 movie 8½). That production also won four additional Tonys including Best Musical. The Broadway revival of Nine, starring Antonio Banderas, won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival. Yeston's contribution to the score for Grand Hotel was nominated for a Tony and two Drama Desk Awards, and The Donmar Warehouse production won an Olivier Award. His score for Phantom has received national and international acclaim. More recently, he wrote music and lyrics to Death Takes A Holiday, which was nominated for 11 Drama Desk Awards, the first entirely American full length ballet, Tom Sawyer: A Ballet In Three Acts, which premiered in Kansas City and Anything Can Happen in The Theater – The Musical World of Maury Yeston, a new musical revue conceived and directed by Gerard Alessandrini which premièred in March 2020 at Manhattan's York Theater Company.

In 2009, Nine was adapted into a film with a screenplay by Anthony Minghella and Michael Tolkin, directed by Rob Marshall and featuring Daniel Day-Lewis, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, Dame Judi Dench, Kate Hudson, Fergie, and Sophia Loren. It was nominated for five Golden Globes and four Academy Awards. Yeston was nominated for a Critics Choice and Golden Globe for Best Original Song, Cinema Italiano, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song, “Take It All”.

Other works include: Cello Concerto, premièred by Yo Yo Ma; the concert album Goya - A Life In Song, featuring Placido Domingo and Gloria Estefan; December Songs, a song cycle commissioned by Carnegie Hall for its centennial celebration; An American Cantata - 2000 Voices, a choral symphony in three movements for the National Symphony Orchestra and 2000 singers commissioned by the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.