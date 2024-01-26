Rachel Tucker And Tori Allen-Martin To Join Eric McCormack And Oliver Tompsett in WILD ABOUT YOU

Rachel Tucker and Tori Allen-Martin will be joining Eric McCormack and Oliver Tompsett in the new musical in concert Wild About You, which is making its World Premiere at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 25th and 26th March.

Wild About You is a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and book by Eric Holmes.

When Olivia finds herself in the hospital with limited memory, she must dig through her messy past to figure out which of the loves of her life is her emergency contact, only to understand that her desire to make everyone happy has left no one happy. Through a series of realizations, she reclaims her right to be flawed and loved in all her human complexity. However, as she regains clarity, tragedy strikes, but that is when Olivia literally moves Heaven and Earth to reconnect with her greatest love – her son.

Best known for his eleven seasons as “Will Truman” on NBC's Will & Grace, Eric McCormack was nominated for four Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes, receiving the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Comedy in 2001. He served as a producer, director and leading actor on three seasons of Travelers, for Netflix, and for three seasons of Perception. Other series include Lonesome Dove: The OutlawYears, Atypical, Trust Me, Departure and Slasher. Born in Toronto, McCormack got his start in theatres across Canada, including five seasons with the Stratford Festival, eventually starring on Broadway in Tony-nominated productions of The Music

Man, Gore Vidal's The Best Man and in this year's hit comedy, The Cottage. Films include Holy Man, The Architect, Free Enterprise and the award- winning Canadian comedy, Drinkwater. You can hear Eric and his old Will & Grace pal, Sean Hayes, on their new hit show “Just Jack & Will”. Eric splits his time between Vancouver and Los Angeles and has been honored with a star on Canada's Walk of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rachel Tucker is an Olivier Award nominated Actress who has just guest starred as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's production of Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre. She recently starred in Come From Away at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Broadway, playing the role of Annette/Beverley Bass: the role she originated in London. Rachel received her Olivier Nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the 2019 Olivier Awards and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical at the 2020 WhatsOnStage Awards for her performances in this role.

An experienced screen actress – she can be seen playing the role of Siobhan O'Hare in Northern Irish Television series Hope Street for BBC One.

Theatre credits include: Songs For a New World (London Palladium & Streaming), Elphaba in Wicked (West End, Broadway and the London 10th Anniversary Cast); Meg Dawson in Sting's musical The Last Ship (Neil Simon Theatre, New York and Bank of America Theatre, Chicago); Communicating Doors (Menier Chocolate Factory); Jen in John and Jen (Southwark Playhouse) for which she won Best Lead Performance In A Musical in the Off West End Awards OFFIES 2022; Farragut North (Southwark Playhouse) and Meat in We Will Rock You (Dominion).

Television credits: Siobhan O'Hare in Hope Street (BBC1/BritBox); Sharon Collins in Informer (BBC1/Neal Street Productions) and I'd Do Anything (BBC), where she reached the semi-final stages for the role of Nancy in Cameron Mackintosh's Oliver.

THEATRE: Ramsey in In Dreams (Leeds and Toronto); Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre); Shakespeare in &Juliet (Shaftesbury); Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (Adelphi); Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls (Phoenix); Galileo in We Will Rock You (Dominion); Drew Boley in Rock of Ages (Dominion); Fiyero in Wicked (Apollo Victoria); Phil Davis in White Christmas (West Yorkshire Playhouse); Starlight Express (The Other Palace); The World Goes Round (St. James); The Royal Hunt of the Sun (The National); Mamma Mia! (Prince of Wales); Our House (Cambridge); Caliph in Kismet (Arcola); Harry Lytton in Over My Shoulder (Wyndham's) and Tony in West Side Story (Canizzaro Park Festival).

WORKSHOPS: Ghost; The Wall and Hoods The Musical.

FILMS: Chauncey in Showdogs (Open Road Films) and Jake in The Hard Way (Fireapple).

Tori is a regular in BBC 1 comedy Here We Go and was previously seen as a leading regular in 4 series of BBC's London Kills and as a regular on Channel 4's Pure.

Further television credits include Mrs Sidhu Investigates (Acorn); Significant Other (Hatrick); Plebs: The War (the finale) (Rise films); The Other Half (Ranga Bee Productions); Flatshare (42 for Paramount+); Back To Life (Two Brothers Pictures); and Pandemonium (BBC).

Recent stage credits include Samuel Takes a Break (The Yard Theatre); Then, Now and Next (Southwark Playhouse); Park Bench (Park Theatre); One Man, Two Guvnors (New Wolsey, Ipswich/Nuffield Southampton).

