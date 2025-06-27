RSC'S TITUS ANDRONICUS Will Transfer to the Hampstead Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Titus Andronicus will transfer to Hampstead Theatre later this year for a limited run. The production previously ran at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon. The revival will open on 5 September and runs until 11 October.

The war may be over, but the violence has just begun. When victorious general Titus Andronicus executes his enemy’s son in a merciless show of vengeance, he has no idea of the evil his actions will incite. As the two sides trade violent acts of retribution, one man revels in the bloodbath.

Titus Andronicus transfers for a strictly limited London run, direct from a smash-hit run at the RSC's Swan Theatre. Max Webster, whose recent credits include Macbeth with David Tennant (West End) and The Importance of Being Earnest (National Theatre/West End), examines Shakespeare’s bloodiest play through the lens of 21st century aggression. Starring Olivier, Tony and BAFTA Award winner Simon Russell Beale, who returns to Hampstead following The Invention of Love and Mr Foote's Other Leg.

