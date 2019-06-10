ROTTERDAM Cancelled In Southampton Following Homophobic Attack

Performances of Jon Brittain's play Rotterdam at Nuffield Southampton Theatres were cancelled following an attack on two members of the cast.

The assault took place on Saturday, 8 June, in the street in Southampton.

The production announced the cancellation and described the incident on Twitter:

?? ANNOUNCEMENT ??

We regret to announce that today's performances of @RotterdamPlay @NSTheatres are cancelled as a result of a hate crime directed at two of our actors. We are devastated that this kind of behaviour is still so prevalent... 1/2#RotterdamPlay pic.twitter.com/SR4MUGnnE4 - Rotterdam (@RotterdamPlay) June 8, 2019

...a fact which reinforces the importance of this play's message.



We are doing all we can to support the team and thank our audiences and colleagues for their support. 2/2#RotterdamPlay pic.twitter.com/wuqNYRf7u3 - Rotterdam (@RotterdamPlay) June 8, 2019

In a subsequent update, the production's account went into further details:

? UPDATE ?

Two actors were assaulted today on their way to work at the Nuffield Southampton Theatres. The assailants verbally abused them and threw stones from their car window, one of which struck an actor in the face. 1/4 - Rotterdam (@RotterdamPlay) June 8, 2019

They have sustained only minor injuries but are hugely shaken from this cowardly, homophobic hate crime.



The Production have requested anyone with relevant information should contact the local police and assist with the enquiry.



2/4 - Rotterdam (@RotterdamPlay) June 8, 2019

One of the actors assaulted said "The attack happened because we were embracing. There's no mistake that this was a homophobic hate crime. It was a cowardly attack as it was a moving car. Our community shouldn't have to tolerate this... 3/4 - Rotterdam (@RotterdamPlay) June 8, 2019

".This is why we have Pride. We should take all steps we can in the education system to help to eradicate this aggressive ignorance from strangers to other strangers."



4/4#RotterdamPlay ??‍? - Rotterdam (@RotterdamPlay) June 8, 2019

Nuffield Southampton Theatres posted a statement in support:

Rotterdam, a bittersweet comedy which explores gender and sexuality, is currently touring the UK following acclaimed performances in London, New York and Los Angeles.

The actors who were targeted are Lucy Jane Parkinson and Rebecca Banatvala, who are a couple in real life as well as co-starring in the play.





