ROTTERDAM Cancelled In Southampton Following Homophobic Attack

Jun. 10, 2019  
ROTTERDAM Cancelled In Southampton Following Homophobic Attack

Performances of Jon Brittain's play Rotterdam at Nuffield Southampton Theatres were cancelled following an attack on two members of the cast.

The assault took place on Saturday, 8 June, in the street in Southampton.

The production announced the cancellation and described the incident on Twitter:

In a subsequent update, the production's account went into further details:

Nuffield Southampton Theatres posted a statement in support:

Rotterdam, a bittersweet comedy which explores gender and sexuality, is currently touring the UK following acclaimed performances in London, New York and Los Angeles.

The actors who were targeted are Lucy Jane Parkinson and Rebecca Banatvala, who are a couple in real life as well as co-starring in the play.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • ROTTERDAM Cancelled In Southampton Following Homophobic Attack
  • Full Cast Announced For The UK Premiere of THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
  • Olivia Colman, Simon Russell Beale, Cush Jumbo & More in Queen's Birthday Honours List
  • New Caryl Churchill Play, IMP, Just Announced
  • Bill Ward To Play Hugo/loco Chanelle In EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
  • A MONSTER CALLS to Embark on a UK Tour

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup