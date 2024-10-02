ROMEO & JULIET Actor Daniel Quinn-Toye Cast in VOLTRON Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West End actor Daniel Quinn-Toye will be making his film debut in Amazon MGM's upcoming Voltron movie. The actor recently served as an understudy for Tom Holland in the West End production of Romeo and Juliet, also playing the role of Paris.

Voltron, based on the anime science fiction series, is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who wrote the script with Ellen Shanman for MGM. Quinn-Toye will lead the film alongside an unannounced female star, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before making his West End debut, Quinn-Toye attended London’s Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (where he also performed) and the Dance School of Scotland. His television credits include an episode of Badults and as well as Outlander as an extra.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

