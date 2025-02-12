ROBERT ICKE'S MANHUNT Full Cast Announced At Royal Court Theatre

Casting has been announced for Robert Icke’s Manhunt. Written and directed by Icke, the world premiere marks his Royal Court debut and tells the story of Raoul Moat: the man at the heart of one of the most infamous manhunts of the century.

The cast includes: Samuel Edward-Cook, Trevor Fox, Leo James, Patricia Jones, Danny Kirrane, Angela Lonsdale, Sally Messham and Nicolas Tennant.

Nathan Jago and Odhran Riddell will alternate the role of Boy and Zoe Bryan and Madeleine McKenna will alternate the role of Girl.

The designer is Hildegard Bechtler, the lighting designer is Azusa Ono and the sound designer is Tom Gibbons. The video designer is Ash J Woodward, the casting director is Julia Horan CDG and the fight director is Kev McCurdy. The artistic advisor is Andrew Hankinson, the Associate Director is Aneesha Srinivasan and assistant director is Anna Ryder.

The production runs in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from Friday 28 March - Saturday 3 May 2025 with press night on Tuesday 8 April 2025, 7pm.

On July 1st, 2010, Raoul Moat was released from Durham Prison.

The events of the next few days would leave a man murdered, a police officer blinded, a woman fighting for her life - and spark the biggest manhunt in UK history.

Award-winning writer and director Robert Icke (Oedipus, Player Kings, West End) provides a chilling portrait of a man on the run.

A Royal Court commission, presented in co-production with Sonia Friedman Productions.