RHODES LESS TRAVELED/MEMOIRS & MUSIC Makes London Debut At The Crazy Coqs

Actor, playwright, acclaimed solo-performer David Rhodes will be bringing his latest solo show RHODES LESS TRAVELED/Memoirs & Music to CRAZY COQS in London's West End on Wednesday September 7th at 7pm, after sold-out runs in New York and New Orleans.

Rhodes takes his audience on a musical journey, from self-denial to self-realization, sharing his story and unique insights with humor, warmth and ebullience, and innovative choreography; moving seamlessly between autobiographical anecdotes and reimagined arrangements of familiar songs.

Featuring the music of: Jacques Brel, Stephen Sondheim, Paul Simon, Fred Neil, Sting, Jerry Colker / Michael Rupert, Jule Styne / Betty Comden / Adolf Green, Ira Levin / Milton Schafer, Stephen A. Kipner/Terry Shaddick, KISS, Hal Hackady / Larry Grossman, John Buccino, Stephen Schwartz, Thom Bishop, Sheldon Harnick, Three Dog Night

Directed by Adam Sarette

​Arrangements and original music by David Kornfeld

​Additional arrangements by Melville Brown

David Rhodes trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, Carnegie-Mellon and Wesleyan University. Classically trained with a contemporary edge, his work as a solo performance artist; and a stage, film, and television actor, have garnered critical acclaim nationally and internationally. Film credits include Davey Beck in PLAYING FOR KEEPS (Miramax Films), Janos in THE DUELING ACCOUNTANT, (Bishai Bros. Productions) and most recently, he co-starred with Francois Arnaud in the feature thriller RAPID EYE MOVEMENT (Tentmaker pictures). Equally comfortable in a doublet or detective's suit; other roles range from La Fleche, in Molière's THE MISER, to the recurring role of Sergeant Hopper in TV's LAW AND ORDER. Musically, he toured with Cathy Rigby and John Schuck in PETER PAN. Additional national tours include GREASE, and ROMANCE ROMANCE, as well as various musical reviews. Rhodes' full length play CONSENT was produced at The Roundabout Theatre in New York, where he was privileged to serve as both playwright and director. His solo show RITES OF PRIVACY enjoyed successful extended runs in both New York and London. Three other plays THE ROAD TO SKYE, BETTER OR WORSE and EINE KLEINE NACHT are currently in development. David is thrilled to return to London and share his latest solo show/cabaret RHODES LESS TRAVELED with Crazy Coqs' audience after successful jaunts in New York, New Orleans and Provincetown, Mass.