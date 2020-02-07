RAGS THE MUSICAL Will Release Cast Recording

There will be a cast recording of their production of RAGS The Musical which is currently playing to sold out houses at Park Theatre, London, running until tomorrow, Saturday 8 February. This will be the first recording of the show since Sony's 1991 album with the Broadway cast.

The Album will be released by Ghostlight/Sh-K-Boom Records (a subsidiary of Warner Music and four-time Grammy Award winners in the Best Musical Theatre Album category for The Band's Visit, In the Heights, The Book of Mormon and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), with Stephen Schwartz as Executive Producer, Nick Barstow as Music Producer and Orchestrator and Joe Bunker as Musical Director. The album will be recorded, mixed & mastered by Joe & Nikki Davison at Auburn Jam Music.

Stephen Schwartz said of the recording "I could not be more pleased that this beautifully sung production of Rags is being recorded by this group of terrific actors and musicians. I and my fellow authors consider ourselves lucky indeed!"

RAGS The Musical has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), revised book by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

RAGS The Musical stars Carolyn Maitland as Rebecca, Dave Willetts as Avram and Sam Attwater as Bronfman, with Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben and Jeremy Rose as Jack. Completing the cast are Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent and Natasha Karp.

RAGS The Musical is a heart-warming and powerful musical, which tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her - staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to 'fit in'.

RAGS The Musical is directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings), with musical direction by Joe Bunker, choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch and children's casting by Keston and Keston.

RAGS The Musical at Park Theatre is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

