RADIO GAGA, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen Makes West End Premiere in November

The performance is on Tuesday 14 November at 7.30pm.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

RADIO GAGA, The Ultimate Celebration of Queen will make its West End premiere at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 14 November at 7.30pm.

RADIO GAGA is the concert you’ve been dreaming of, the ultimate celebration of the biggest band to have ever graced the stage – Queen.

Break free with us and shake all over like a jellyfish as RADIO GAGA recreates two magical hours live on stage, celebrating the magic, fun and showmanship of the band's touring days.

The show includes all your favourite Queen hits including Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want to Break Free, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and many more.

Like all good things, on you we depend, so stick around because we have missed you and we say. . . Radio, someone still loves you!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.




