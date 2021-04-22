QUENTIN CRISP: NAKED HOPE and More to be Featured in Wilton's Music Hall Season

Seabright Productions is bringing three popular shows back to London for socially distanced audiences, to be featured in a season at Wilton's Music Hall.

'Quentin Crisp: Naked Hope', a glorious, truthful and uplifting celebration of a genuinely unique human being, multi award-winning cabaret-musical 'A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad)' and acclaimed play 'Black Is The Color of My Voice' starring Fringe First award winner Apphia Campbell, are to be presented together in a short season at Wilton's Music Hall curated by Olivier Award-winning producer, James Seabright.

QUENTIN CRISP: NAKED HOPE

Tuesday 1 June, 2021 at 7.30pm



'Naked Hope' is a glorious, truthful and uplifting celebration of a genuinely unique human being, and of the urgent necessity to be yourself. Written and performed by Mark Farrelly, and directed by the legendary Linda Marlowe, who also directed Farrelly's show 'The Silence of Snow'.



"It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile, Be yourself no matter what they say." - Lyric from 'An Englishman In New York', written by Sting about Quentin Crisp.



'Naked Hope' depicts the legendary Quentin Crisp at two distinct phases of his extraordinary life. Firstly, in the late 1960s in his filthy Chelsea flat.



"Don't lose your nerve: after the first four years the dust won't get any worse"



The second part of the play transitions the audience to New York in the 1990s. Here a much older Quentin, finally embraced by society, regales the audience with his sharply observed, hard-earned philosophy on how to have a lifestyle.



"Life will be more difficult if you try to become yourself. But avoiding this difficulty renders life meaningless. So discover who you are. And be it. Like mad!"



Presented by Seabright Productions



Written & Performed by Mark Farrelly

Directed by Linda Marlowe

Sound by Tom Lishman

Running Time: 75 mins (no interval)



A SUPER SAD STORY (ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD)

Thursday 3 & Friday 4 June 2021, at 7.30pm



Following award-winning, sell-out London and Edinburgh seasons, and prior to appearing off-Broadway, the acclaimed cabaret musical that explores how it's OK to not be OK comes to Wilton's for two nights only. Written by double Olivier award winner Jon Brittain ('Baby Reindeer'; 'Rotterdam'; 'Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho') with music by Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish).



Sally's a happy person. She doesn't let little things get her down and almost never cries. But she's got an illness. It makes her feel like she isn't the person she wants to be, but she doesn't want anyone to know about it.



Winner: Scotsman Fringe First Award and Best Musical Award at Edinburgh Fringe, nominated: Best Musical Off West End Awards (Offies) 2020, Best Director (Musicals) Off West End Awards (Offies) 2020, BeBest Mental Health Fringe Award and Holden Street Theatre Award.



'A Super Happy Story' has been created with, and commissioned by, award-winning Hull company, Silent Uproar, who champion writers to create daring and fun nights out to make the world a little bit better.



Presented by Seabright Productions and Silent Uproar



Cast: Madeleine MacMahon, Sophie Clay, Ed Yelland



Writer: Jon Brittain

Director: Alex Mitchell

Musical Director/Composer: Matthew Floyd Jones

Movement Director: Jon Beney

Sound Designer: Ed Clarke

Lighting Designer: Adam Foley

Set and Costume Designer: Amy Jane Cook

Costume Supervisor: Liz Dees

Producer for Silent Uproar: Martin Atkinson



Age Guidance: 16+ (TW: depression, suicide)

Running Time: 70 mins (no interval)



BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE

Saturday 5 June, 2021 at 7.30pm



Following sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh and at London's Trafalgar Studios, Wilton's Music Hall and Crazy Coqs, the Fringe First award winner Apphia Campbell brings her acclaimed play with back to Wilton's for one night only.



Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, Apphia Campbell's stunning solo performance 'Black Is The Color Of My Voice' follows a successful jazz singer and civil rights activist seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. She reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church, to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.



Written and performed by Apphia Campbell

Directed by Arran Hawkins and Nate Jacobs

Lighting design by Clancy Flynn

Sound design by Tom Lishman



Presented by Seabright Productions and Play The Spotlight



Age Guidance: 12+

Running Time: 70 mins (no interval)

For more information visit: www.wiltons.org.uk