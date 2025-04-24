QUEERLY BELOVED: A Pride Festival At The Other Palace Begins In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Pride Month, London's leading indie musical theatre company Sanderson & Rattray Productions take over The Other Palace Studio for a week of concerts, cabarets, and new writing - all unapologetically queer.

Running from Tuesday 3rd to Saturday 7th June 2025, Queerly Beloved is a joyous, genre-spanning celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories told through song. With a brand-new show every day - including work from emerging writers, established West End stars, and a host of fabulous creatives - the festival promises to be a highlight of Pride Month in London's theatre scene.

"We're super excited to be putting queer stories front and centre in a space that's been so consistently & incredibly supportive of new musical theatre" say producers Martyn Sanderson and Shakira Rattray. "We're so grateful to The Other Palace for trusting us with this platform, and we can't wait to bring a little chaos, a lot of heart, and a huge amount of talent to the stage."

Queerly Beloved features some huge names from the worlds of musical theatre, drag, and cabaret. Keep your eyes peeled for casting announcements

LINEUP INCLUDES:

The Gaymes Night (Tuesday evening) - An interactive, musical theatre-themed gameshow with a queer twist

Scribbles Sessions (Wednesday & Thursday matinees) - An expansion of the company's Scribbles concept - but for full length stage ready new musicals!

A Lavender Song Cycle (Wednesday evening) - A musical tribute to queer songwriters through the decades

Love Like This (Thursday evening) - A heartfelt cabaret of queer love songs and heartbreak anthems

Cabaret of Chaos (Friday evening) - A drag-led riot of lip-syncs, live vocals, and glorious camp

Scribbles: Pride Edition (Saturday matinee) - A special edition of the hit new writing night, centring queer voices

Sanderson & Rattray... and friends (Saturday evening) - A celebratory closing concert with surprise guests

The Scribbles series, first launched by the company in 2024, has quickly built a name for itself as a platform for bold, inclusive new musical theatre - with three sold-out volumes and a growing community of collaborators. Queerly Beloved marks its most ambitious outing yet, with even more writers, more performers, and more queer joy.

Tickets for all performances are available NOW via The Other Palace website: https://theotherpalace.co.uk/queerly-beloved-a-pride-festival/.

