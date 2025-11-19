QUARTET IN AUTUMN, MONSTERING THE ROCKETMAN, and More Set For Arcola Theatre's 2026 Spring Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arcola Theatre has announced its 2026 Spring Season, with 8 productions including five in-house, with tickets on sale from 19 November.

Founded in 2000 in a disused textile factory, relocating in 2010 to a former paint workshop, Arcola is now one of London’s leading off-West End theatres. Producing a socially engaged programme which champions diversity, challenges the status quo, and stages trailblazing productions for everyone, the vibrant building attracts more than 50,000 people each year with its bold plays and big ideas.

Upholding compassion through turbulent times, this season is a theatrical tapestry that pays homage to the marginalised and the brave. Championing voices and stories of those fighting to define their place in the world, and putting humanity front and centre, Arcola strives to present ideas of hope and endurance. From world premieres to bold adaptations, the season unfolds with urgent new writing and international drama.

The 2026 Spring Season opens by spotlighting crucial international voices, affirming the importance of humanitarian action on the international stage. In Studio 1, Good Chance brings A Grain of Sand : a powerful one-woman performance that offers an intimate glimpse of war through a child’s eyes, weaving together Palestinian folklore and the real-life testimonies of children from present-day Gaza. Renad’s journey is a testament to resilience, hope, and every child’s right to simply be a child.

In Studio 2, Safe Haven, written by former British diplomat and Consul General in Iraqi Kurdistan Chris Bowers and directed by Mark Giesser, sees the world premiere of this galvanising historical drama. Set in the aftermath of the First Gulf War in 1991, the play recounts the actions of the courageous individuals that helped bring about Operation Safe Haven, an unprecedented humanitarian intervention which saved countless Kurdish lives and prevented a genocide.

The first ever stage adaptation of Barbara Pym’s Booker Prize-shortlisted novel Quartet in Autumn, directed by Dominic Dromgoole and adapted by Booker Prize-winning author Samantha Harvey (Orbital), brings to life a wry, poignant and hopeful meditation on later life through the lives of four Londoners on the verge of retirement. A rallying cry against loneliness, this is an ode to ageing, friendship and the strange poetry of everyday life.

Another adaptation of a classic, Iphigenia transforms Euripides’ timeless tragedy into a striking reflection on the human cost of war. Adapted and directed by acclaimed Turkish director Serdar Biliş in an English version by prolific English playwright Stephen Sharkey, this cross-cultural collaboration and UK premiere forges a powerful connection between ancient myth and voices of today, interweaving contemporary testimonies from Turkish mothers from the villages where Troy stood. Exploring sacrifice, grief, faith and duty, the production asks: what do we owe our country – and what do we owe our children?

Also coming to the Arcola after much acclaim in Edinburgh is Monstering the Rocketman by triple Fringe First-winner Henry Naylor. A lacerating comedy, Monstering the Rocketman puts press values under the microscope retelling the story of Britain’s largest libel lawsuit – launched against The Sun by Sir Elton John. Directed by Darren Lee Cole, the Edinburgh Fringe phenomenon hits back against the sensationalist press of the 1980s and calls into question contemporary media practices in a story that holds as much currency today as it did when it unfolded 40 years ago.

A heartfelt and unexpected tale of his parents’ courtship during World War II, two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s Dear Jack, Dear Louise will be directed by Simon Reade in Arcola’s Studio 1. Romantic comedy at its finest, this true to life story follows the correspondence and unfolding love story between two strangers – a military doctor in Oregon and an aspiring actress in New York City – kept apart by war. Delightful, nostalgic and straight from the heart, this modern classic finds hope in the dark times with a true tale of love against the odds.

At the heart of this season, Ukraine Unbroken brings a powerful celebration of Ukraine to Arcola Theatre, conceived and directed by Nicolas Kent. Across five gripping short plays by some of today’s most acclaimed British and Ukrainian writers, David Edgar, Cat Goscovitch, David Greig, Jonathan Myerson and Natalka Vorozhbit (translated by Sasha Dugdale), we explore the strength of a nation determined to remain free. Performed with live Ukrainian music from Mariia Petrovska on the bandura and woven through with headlines and voices from the front line, Ukraine Unbroken is a portrait of resistance and resilience.

Finally, tackling colonialism, wealth inequality and the ethics of a career in international development, A Fine Idea by ice&fire offers a theatrical response to Jason Hickel’s illuminating book investigating global inequality, The Divide. Directed by Charlotte Gwinner, the play moves from Thomas Sankara, revolutionary leader in post-colonial Burkina Faso, to Florence Nightingale at the height of the Raj in India, to the Berlin Conference in 1884, navigating our tricky history with fresh investigations, and shines a spotlight on why global inequality is worse that it has ever been.

Proudly diversifying London’s theatre, this season draws on international talent, stories and perspectives, with powerfully resonant explorations of conflict and identity speaking to our global stage. Arcola also announces captioned and relaxed performances as part of the season. Audience members can register individual access requirements within the online booking system or over the phone.

Arcola’s Artistic Director, Mehmet Ergen, said, "This Spring, Arcola Theatre presents a season shaped by urgent global voices: a powerful expression of the resilience of marginalised communities. In a world increasingly marked by conflict and division, these stories speak to the courage, humanity, and compassion that persist amidst turbulent times.

Now in our 25th year, we continue to champion bold, diverse perspectives – bringing artists and audiences together to confront, question, and connect. We're proud to share a programme that looks beyond borders, and we're deeply grateful to our audiences for standing with us as we tell these vital stories. We look forward to welcoming you to a season that dares to imagine empathy as a form of resistance."

Arcola’s Executive Producer, Leyla Nazli said, "Arcola Theatre invites you into a season alive with theatrical variety. From international tales of war and exile, to voices confronting power from the margins, to homegrown stories reflecting on identity and belonging. These works capture the urgency of our times, while celebrating the humour, joy, and imagination that allow us to endure.

Expect an eclectic programme: intimate monologues, daring new writing, and surprising twists on beloved classics – each chosen for the way they challenge assumptions and open hearts. This season is everything Arcola stands for: fearless storytelling, diverse voices, and theatre that stirs as readily as it stimulates. We’d love you to join us in experiencing a programme that provokes, entertains, and reminds us of the beauty and complexity of being human together."