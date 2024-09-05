Playwright Ken Ludwig Donates £1 Million to Support Conservation Efforts at the Home of Shakespeare's Daughter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has receive a £1 million donation from renowned American playwright Ken Ludwig. Described as transformative, this unprecedented contribution marks the largest private donation in the Trust’s 177-year history and will significantly support the ongoing conservation of Hall's Croft, once home to William Shakespeare’s daughter, Susanna.

Ken Ludwig, whose celebrated works have brought joy to audiences worldwide, expressed his deep connection to Shakespeare and the British theatre in his decision to support this vital project.

"Shakespeare is the great foundation for all of us who work in the theatre, and it's an honour to support the preservation of Shakespeare's legacy in Stratford-upon-Avon. As a playwright, restoring Hall's Croft is a way of giving back for the lifetime of joy and inspiration I've derived from the British theatre."

Preserving the Past for the Benefit of Future Generations

Hall's Croft, a Grade 1 listed building, is one of the last complete examples of Jacobean architecture, dating back to 1613. The house has played a significant role in the history of Stratford-upon-Avon and in the life of Shakespeare's family. The generous donation will further support and strengthen the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust’s conservation programme at the property, ensuring that it continues to be preserved and shared with future generations to explore and enjoy.

Tim Cooke, CEO of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, expressed profound gratitude for Mr Ludwig's extraordinary generosity:

“This is a fabulous act of generosity on Ken Ludwig’s part, which secures the future of a key element of genuine Shakespearian history and Shakespeare’s own family story for both the UK and for visitors from across the globe. Our conservation work is a central part of our work as a charity and it enables our visitors and audiences to place Shakespeare in time and space as they explore his life story and his work, which continues to speak with profound meaning and relevance today.”

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust have recently shared more details on the ongoing programme of conservation at Hall’s Croft, including a comprehensive audit of the conservation requirements of the 17th century property. As part of this work, the Trust has worked with archaeologists from the University of Staffordshire to map the exterior of Hall’s Croft using photogrammetry, creating a 3D model of the property that will be a valuable resource for research.

Ken Ludwig's donation underscores the global importance of Shakespeare's legacy and the enduring impact of his works:

"Hall’s Croft, once the home of Shakespeare’s daughter, Susanna, has stood since 1613—for over 400 years—and I can’t think of any project more worthwhile than partnering with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust to ensure that it stands for the next 400."

Mr Ludwig is in the UK for the launch of a new touring production of his adaptation of Murder on The Orient Express, opening at the Lowry in Salford on 6 September.

The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust will share more updates of the conservation programme at Hall’s Croft via their website and social media channels so that people all over the world can stay informed on the progress of this much-loved property.

