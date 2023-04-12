Phyllida Lloyd to Co-Direct New Grenfell Tower Play at the National Theatre

A powerful new verbatim play from the testimony of residents at the heart of the Grenfell Tower tragedy is coming to The National Theatre this summer. Grenfell: in the words of survivors, written by Gillian Slovo, will draw on conversations with some of the bereaved and survivors of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the wider North Kensington community six years on.

Six years on, interviews conducted with a group of survivors and bereaved reveal the impact of the multiple failures that led to a national disaster, asking: how do we stop this ever happening again?

Created from these interviews by Gillian Slovo (Another World: Losing our Children to Islamic State), the play is co-directed by Phyllida Lloyd (The Donmar Shakespeare Trilogy) and Anthony Simpson-Pike (The P Word).

Startling and deeply moving, it explores the courage and resilience of an ill-treated community and their continued campaign for justice.

Grenfell: in the words of survivors is part of a multi-year programme of National Theatre creative activity in North Kensington, delivered in collaboration with local community organisations.

Half the tickets for every performance will be £20 or less, with tickets under £10 made available through targeted outreach to people facing barriers to attendance, financial or otherwise. People living across North Kensington will be invited to watch the production at The National Theatre for free.

Grenfell: in the words of survivors will run from 13 July - 26 August 2023 at the Dorfman Theatre