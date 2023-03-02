Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL

Watch as the cast plays a game of guess the quote ‘Trump, Boris or Berlusconi?’

Mar. 02, 2023  

Rehearsal images and new video content has been released for the world premiere of BERLUSCONI A NEW MUSICAL, ahead of the production's first preview on 25 March at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

The new video features cast playing a game of guess the quote 'Trump, Boris or Berlusconi?' Plus, check out images from rehearsal room.

Produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder!) and Thomas S. Barnes (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody), BERLUSCONI is a naughty, noisy exposé of the original perma-tanned media mogul turned populist politician, told through the eyes of three formidable women ready to share their side of the story and break the veneer of that million Lira smile.

BERLUSCONI is an urgent and prescient story about a brand of political leadership that has become all too familiar. With soaring melodies and driving beats, this hilarious and outrageous new musical assembles an award-winning team to tell the astonishing, outlandish, almost true story of one of the world's most charismatic, charming and morally dubious political leaders.

As Silvio tries to enshrine his legacy by grandiosely writing the opera of his life, his detractors are closing in...

The full cast of BERLUSCONI includes: McCallam Connell (The Colour Purple, UK Tour) as the Judge, John Conroy (Half a Sixpence, Noel Coward) as Luigi, Susan Fay (The Girls, UK Tour) as Mama Rosa, Jenny Fitzpatrick (A Christmas Carol, The Old Vic) as Fama, Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls, UK Tour) as Bella, Emma Hatton (Wicked, West End) as Veronica, Sebastien Torkia (RSC's Matilda The Musical, West End) as Silvio Berlusconi, Sally Ann Triplett (Cabaret, Lido 2 Paris) as Ilda, Gavin Wilkinson (Guys and Dolls, Théâtre Marigny) as Vladimir Putin and Matthew Woodyatt (Piaf, Nottingham Playhouse) as Antonio..

Written by Ricky Simmonds and Simon Vaughan, this modern-day cautionary tale is produced by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag) and Thomas S. Barnes and directed by James Grieve (Fisherman's Friends). The musical will be choreographed by Rebecca Howell (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13 ¾ ) with Set and Costume by Lucy Osborne (The Famous Five), Paul Schofield (Hair - In Concert) as Musical Supervisor, Arranger and Co-Orchestrator Jordan Li Smith (City of Angels) as Musical Director, Oliver Fenwick (Blues for Alabama Sky) as Lighting Designer Dan Samson (Heathers) as Sound Designer, Video Design by Stanley Orwin Fraser for Duncan McClean Projection (The Jungle), Music Production and Co-orchestration by Lewis Andrews and Original Vocal Score and Original Vocal Arrangements by David White (Cabaret), Math Roberts (Merrily We Roll Along) as Associate Musical Director and Casting by Will Burton CDG. Associate produced by Alex Cooke and Alan Hayling, based on an original idea by Alan Hayling.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

