Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

The production will run at Birmingham Rep from 17 February to 16 March 2024.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation Photo 2 Jennifer Lopez To Star In KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Adaptation
Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM Photo 3 Finalists Revealed for ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Pe Photo 4 STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Concert Will Release a Cast Recording

Casting has been announced for the UK Premiere of Bhangra Nation – A New Musical, presented by Birmingham Rep in association with Mara Isaacs, Tom Kirdahy and Peggy Koenig.

Plus, check out all new photos and video below!

Bhangra Nation – A New Musical is a powerful and pulsating new show about competitive Bhangra dancing, which will run at Birmingham Rep from 17 February to 16 March 2024, with a press night on Tuesday 27 February 2024.  When Mary and Preeti’s Bhangra team qualifies for the USA nationals, they set off on opposing quests to dance to their own beat. Drawing from competitive Bhangra and mixing it with other Indian and Western dance forms, Bhangra Nation – A New Musical is a brash, intoxicating and joyous musical comedy for today. 

The cast includes:  Zaynah Ahmed (Preeti), Gregory Armand (Jake), Siobhan Athwal (Sunita), Tia Antoine Charles (Lily), Lydia Danistan (Shilpa), Kyle Evans (Noah), Iván Fernández González (Billy), Kuldeep Goswami (Mohan), Bob Harms (Wallace), Raimu Itfum (Varun), RoMaya Jey (Swing), Sophie Kandola (New Mary), Arysha Kelly (Shetal), Ai Kumar (Constance), Aaron Mistry (Swing), Mervin Noronha (Amit), Jena Pandya (Mary), Ajay Sahota (Gobind), Edward Turner (Swing) and Leo Udvarlaky (Bob).  Further casting will be announced in due course. 

With a book by  Mike Lew and Rehana Lew Mirza, music and lyrics by Sam Willmott,  direction by Stafford Arima and choreography by Rujuta Vaidya, this ambitious and exhilarating new musical will be built and rehearsed at The Rep. Joining the already announced creative team are:  Michael Taylor (set design), Linda Cho (costume design), Nick Richings (lighting design) Adam Fisher (sound design), David Bengali (projection design), Rebecca Howell (additional choreography and musical staging), Parambeer Samrai (bhangra consultancy), Richard Morris (musical supervision),  Matthew Malone (orchestrations) Kuljit Bhamra  (additional arrangements and orchestrations) and casting by David Grindrod for Grindrod Burton Casting.   

The Tony Award-winning producers Mara Isaacs (Hadestown) and Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown and The Inheritance) said:

‘Bhangra Nation – A New Musical is a joyful, exuberant celebration of Bhangra and a deeply felt exploration of identity and community among young people finding their own way forward in the world. We can’t imagine a better home to help launch Bhangra Nation in the UK than in Birmingham!’ 

Birmingham Rep Artistic Director Sean Foley added, ‘I am beyond thrilled to be welcoming the amazing cast, the award-winning producing team, the extraordinary international creative team, and this spectacular show, to the Birmingham Rep. In a City that has a claim to be the modern centre of Bhangra, I’m looking forward to seeing the show connecting with both our South Asian communities, and with all audiences looking for a great night out. The Rep is a theatre for everyone, and I hope many people who perhaps will have never been to the theatre before will come along to enjoy the sheer talent involved in this feel-good new musical.' 

The show originally premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2022 under the title Bhangin’ It.

Photo Credit: Alexis Chabala

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK Premiere of BHANGRA NATION at Birmingham Rep; Cast Revealed!




BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
West End Leading Man Jon Robyns Will Perform First Ever Solo Concert Next Year Photo
West End Leading Man Jon Robyns Will Perform First Ever Solo Concert Next Year

The West End’s leading man Jon Robyns, star of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom Of The Opera, will appear in his first ever solo concert at His Majesty’s Theatre.

2
ASSEMBLY HALL Comes to Sadlers Wells Theatre in March Photo
ASSEMBLY HALL Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in March

Kidd Pivot returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre in March 2024 with the UK premiere of Assembly Hall, created by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young. 

3
Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly Will Lead 10th Anniversary Concert of MADE IN DAGENHAM Photo
Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly Will Lead 10th Anniversary Concert of MADE IN DAGENHAM

Pixie Lott and Killian Donnelly will lead the cast of the 10th Anniversary Concert of MADE IN DAGENHAM at the London Palladium on Saturday 16 March 2024. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

4
Felicity Huffman Will Make Her UK Stage Debut in the Revival of HIR at the Park Theatre Photo
Felicity Huffman Will Make Her UK Stage Debut in the Revival of HIR at the Park Theatre

​​​​​​​Multi award-winning actress Felicity Huffman, renowned for her roles in the 2005 film Transamerica and international hit television series Desperate Housewives, makes her UK stage debut in the revival of Hir, an explosive comedy by Taylor Mac opening at Park Theatre in 2024.

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Photos/Video: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKYPhotos/Video: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
Video: First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!Video: First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Video: HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!Video: HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
Video: Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSVideo: Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
CHICAGO

Recommended For You