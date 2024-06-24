Photos: WICKED, FROZEN, CABARET, and More Perform at Day One of WEST END LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West End LIVE, Europe’s biggest free musical theatre festival, returned Saturday, June 22nd and Sunday, June 23rd, transforming Trafalgar Square into an open-air theatre.

Check out photos from Day One, featuring Les Miserables, Cabaret, Back to the Future, Frozen, Wicked, and many more!

Plus, watch highlights from Day One here.

The weekend's full lineup includes 42 Balloons, Babies The Musical, Back To The Future The Musical, Baga Chipz, The Baker’s Wife, The Book Of Mormon, Cabaret, The Choir Of Man, A Chorus Line, Closer To Heaven, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, DIVA: Live From Hell!, Dorian: The Musical, Emerald Storm, Fangirls, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World, Frankie Goes To Bollywood, Disney’s Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton

Heathers The Musical, I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical, I Wish You Well – The Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Musical, John Owen-Jones, Kathy & Stella Solve A Murder!, Kiss Me, Kate

Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, Magic Mike Live, Mamma Mia!, Marie Curie, RSC’s Matilda The Musical, Mean Girls, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Mrs Doubtfire, Next To Normal, A Night With Janis Joplin The Musical, Operation Mincemeat

The Phantom Of The Opera, Queenz: Live In London!, Roles We’ll Never Play, Shantify – The Show, Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Sister Act, Six The Musical, Standing At The Sky’s Edge, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Westway Music Presents, Why Am I So Single?, Wicked, The Wild Party, The Wizard Of Oz, You, Me & The Rest Of The World, and Your Lie In April The Musical.

Photo Credit: Phillip Cowndley

Frozen

Frozen

Frozen

Frozen

Wicked

Wicked

Wicked

Wicked

Babies

Babies

Babies

Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge!

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon

Sister Act

Sister Act

Sister Act

Sister Act

Sister Act

Sister Act

Sister Act

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera

Les Miserables

Les Miserables

Les Miserables

Les Miserables

Les Miserables

Les Miserables

Back to the Future

Back to the Future

Back to the Future

Back to the Future

Back to the Future

Matilda

Matilda

Matilda

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

Next to Normal

Next to Normal

Next to Normal

Next to Normal

Next to Normal

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia!

Comments