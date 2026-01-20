Photos: WHO LET THE GODS OUT In Rehearsals at Polka Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for Polka Theatre’s Who Let The Gods Out – a hilarious brand-new stage musical based on the first adventure in the brilliant ‘Who Let The Gods Out’ series, with book and lyrics by the series’ bestselling author Maz Evans. The show will run in Polka’s Adventure Theatre from Saturday 4 October until Sunday 9 November with a press performance on Friday 13 February at 6pm.

Selected performances on Wednesday 18 February and Thursday 19 February also feature an exclusive Q&A with Maz Evans directly after the 2:30 pm performance.

Elliot needs to save the world – and save his mum. Enter some epic Greek Gods with a few tricks up their togas…

Elliot Hooper’s life is highly suboptimal. His mum isn’t very well, his posh neighbour is trying to steal his home and he has ever so slightly unleashed an evil death daemon into the world… Luckily (according to her), the constellation Virgo has crash landed in his dungheap and with the help of a legendary family of ancient Greek Gods, Elliot is on a quest to save THE world. But can he save HIS world too…?

The cast for Who Let The Gods Out will be Andy Owens as ‘Elliot’, Nadia Wyn Abouayen as ‘Virgo’, Harriet O’Grady as ‘Patricia Porshley Plum/Josie/The Queen’, Jazz Evans as ‘Zeus/Thanatos’, and Stephan Boyce as ‘Hermes’.

Photo credit: Julia Canavan