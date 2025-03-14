Photos: Tuppence Middleton in THE YEARS at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tuppence Middleton began performances in Eline Arbo’s adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s semi-autobiographical novel The Years earlier this week. She took over the role from Romola Garai who closed out her tenure on Saturday 8 March, with an Olivier nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Check out photos below!

In addition to Garai’s nomination, Gina McKee received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress, Thijs van Vuure for Best Sound Design, and Arbo for Best Direction. Most notably, the production was also nominated for the prestigious Best New Play award.

Having previously run to critical acclaim at both the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and at the Almeida Theatre, The Years is continuing to captivate audiences at The Harold Pinter Theatre and will run until 19 April 2025.

Deborah Findlay, Gina McKee, Anjli Mohindra and Harmony Rose-Bremner continue their “extraordinary performances” (Observer) playing one woman in this mesmerizing, personal and political story, set against the backdrop of our rapidly changing world.

She strikes a pose and the camera shutter clicks: a child playing in the debris of the Second World War. Click. A student discovering parties and men’s bodies. Click. An activist fighting for the right to choose. Click. A wife picking out a velvet sofa. Click. A mother taking her eldest to judo. Click. A lover seducing a younger man. Click. A grandmother presenting her granddaughter to the camera. Click.

The original production and adaptation of The Years was first produced as De Jaren by Het Nationale Theater in The Hague, Netherlands, in 2022.

The creative team includes; Music Supervisor and Sound Designer: Thijs van Vuure; Set Designer: Juul Dekker; Costume Designer: Rebekka Wörmann; Lighting Designer: Varja Klosse; Casting Director: Amy Ball CDG; Associate Director: Yasmin Hafesji.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

