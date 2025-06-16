Photos: TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new rehearsal photos have been released for the National Theatre’s Till The Stars Come Down. This West End transfer, co-produced with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Fiery Angel, Short Street Productions and Access Entertainment, will be staged at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 1 July until 27 September 2025.

The cast includes Dorothy Atkinson (Ludwig, BBC; Saltburn, Warner Bros) as Aunty Carol, Lucy Black (Top Girls, National Theatre; The Durrells, ITV) as Hazel, Adrian Bower (Gangs of London, Sky; Teachers, BBC) as John, Julian Kostov (The White Lotus, HBO; Shadow and Bone, Netflix) as Marek, Aisling Loftus (Girls and Boys, Nottingham Playhouse; Sherwood, BBC) as Maggie, Sinéad Matthews (The Antipodes, National Theatre, Hullraisers, Channel 4) as Sylvia, Ruby Thompson (Three Sisters, Shakespeare’s Globe; Aftersun, Mubi) as Leanne, Philip Whitchurch (Boys from the Blackstuff, Royal Court Liverpool/National Theatre; Peterloo, Entertainment One) as Uncle Pete and Alan Williams (Faith, Hope and Charity, National Theatre; Chernobyl, Sky) as Tony.

Completing the company are, Lillie Babb (Les Miserables, UK Tour), Elodie Blomfield (Ted Lasso, Apple TV) and Cadence Williams (Till The Stars Come Down, National Theatre), who play the role of Sarah. Tony Bell (A Man For All Seasons, Theatre Royal Haymarket) who plays Understudy Tony / Uncle Pete, Rachel Marwood (Abigail’s Party, Royal Exchange) who plays Understudy Aunty Carol / Hazel, Lee Rufford (What it Feels Like For A Girl, BBC 3) who plays Understudy John / Marek and Holly Sumpton (Operation Mincemeat, West End) who plays Understudy Maggie / Sylvia / Leanne.

Till The Stars Come Down is a passionate, heartbreaking and hilarious portrayal of a larger-than-life family, written by former National Theatre writer-in-residence, Beth Steel. Other credits include The House of Shades (Almeida Theatre), Wonderland (Hampstead Theatre) and Ditch (HighTide Festival and Old Vic Tunnels). She has also previously won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Most Promising Playwright (2014).

This Olivier Award-winning director was previously Artistic Director of the Actors Touring Company and is a former associate director of the National Theatre. Other credits include Barber Shop Chronicles, A Taste of Honey (National Theatre) and The Arrival (Bush Theatre).

It’s Sylvia and Marek’s wedding and you’re all invited. Over the course of a hot summer’s day, a family gathers to welcome a newcomer into their midst. But as the vodka flows and dances are shared, passions boil over and the limits of love are tested. What happens when the happiest day of your life opens the door to a new and uncertain future?

Sheibani is joined by set and costume designer, Samal Blak; lighting designer, Paule Constable; choreographer and movement director, Aline David; sound designer, Gareth Fry; revival director, Elin Schofield; original casting director, Alastair Coomer CDG; casting director, Juliet Horsley CDG; dialect coach, Charmian Hoare; intimacy director, Asha Jennings-Grant; fight director, Kev McCurdy; associate fight director, Sam Lyon-Behan and resident director, Alex Pritchett.

Till The Stars Come Down was originally commissioned by the National Theatre and developed with the theatre’s New Work department whilst Steel was writer-in-residence (2019-2021). It had its world premiere on 31 January 2024 in the Dorfman Theatre and was Steel’s debut play at the National Theatre running until 16 March. Following a sold-out run, Till The Stars Come Down was nominated for ‘Best New Play’ at the 2024 Olivier Awards.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

