Photos: THE PRODUCERS at Menier Chocolate Factory in Rehearsal

The Menier Chocolate Factory has released all new rehearsal photos for Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan’s The Producers. Check out the photos below!

Andy Nyman, Marc Antolin, Harry Morrison and Joanna Woodward star in a cast that includes Trevor Ashley and Raj Ghatak, with Jermaine Woods and Nolan Edwards joining Charis Alexandra, Michael Franks, Matt Gillett, Leah Harris, Hana Ichijo, Esme Kennedy, Josh Kiernan, Alex Lodge, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, and Chloe Saunders to complete the ensemble.

Tony Award winning director for Leopoldstadt, Patrick Marber’s production opens on 9 December, with previews from 26 November, and runs until 1 March 2025.

Based on the classic cult film of the same name, the original Broadway production won a record twelve Tony Awards, and skewers Broadway traditions, taking no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!"

