Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends at His Majesty's Theatre

New production photos have been released for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has extended and is now booking until Saturday 3 October 2026. Check out the photos below!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA currently stars Dean Chisnall as The Phantom, Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Adam Rhys-Charles as Raoul, Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry, Bradyn Debysingh as Ubaldo Piangi and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Colleen Rose Curran.

The cast is completed by George Arvidson, Michael Baxter, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Polly Clarke, Leonard Cook, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Emily George, Ashley Gilmour, Melanie Gowie, Molly Hall, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Will Hawksworth, Matt Hayden, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Verity Marlow, Tim Morgan, Inguna Morozova, Skye November, Taylor Pardell, Johnny Randall, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Rachel Spurrell, Jasmine Wallis and Victoria Ward.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 58 territories and 205 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes The Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson