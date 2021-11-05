Photos: THE OCEAN AT THE END OF THE LANE Opens in the West End

As the National Theatre's acclaimed production of The Ocean at the End of the Lane opens at The Duke of York's Theatre in the West End, a final three-week extension is announced. Due to popular demand, the first major stage adaptation of Neil Gaiman's work will now run until 14 May 2022. This fantasy novel is brought to life in an adaptation by Joel Horwood, directed by Katy Rudd. A modern myth, where the power of imagination and storytelling transports audiences on a spellbinding and spectacular adventure.

Check out photos below!

Tickets for the final three weeks go on sale today at 11.30 am via oceanwestend.com.

Returning to his childhood home, a man finds himself standing beside the duck pond of the old Sussex farmhouse where he used to play. He's transported to his 12th birthday, spring half term. When his dad was struggling to make ends meet and his friend Lettie claimed it wasn't a pond, but an ocean... Plunged into a magical world, the children's survival depends on their ability to reckon with dark, ancient forces that threaten to destroy everything around them.

Production images featuring the new company can be downloaded here. The 16-strong cast is: Ruby Ablett, James Bamford (Boy), Emma Bown, Charlie Cameron, Jeff D'Sangalang, Kieran Garland, Siubhan Harrison (Ginnie Hempstock), Miranda Heath, Penny Layden (Old Mrs Hempstock), Tom Mackley, Charleen Qwaye, Grace Hogg-Robinson (Sis), Laura Rogers (Ursula), Nicolas Tennant (Dad), Nia Towle (Lettie Hempstock) and Peter Twose.

Neil Gaiman is known for his graphic novels, including The Sandman series (soon to be a major new Netflix series), as well as his novels for adults and children which include Stardust, Coraline, and The Graveyard Book, and multiple film and television projects including Good Omens and Anansi Boys for Amazon Prime.



The Ocean at the End of the Lane introduces audiences to Gaiman's magical world and the much-loved characters that inhabit it, showcasing the production's set design by Fly Davis, costume and puppet design by Samuel Wyer. Movement direction is by Steven Hoggett, composition by Jherek Bischoff, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson, magic and illusions direction and design by Jamie Harrison and puppetry direction by Finn Caldwell. Casting is by Lauren Evans.

